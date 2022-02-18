Digital asset self-custody platform Liminal appoints Gaurav Parikh as Head of Business Development
Gaurav will be responsible for leading all business & partnership efforts at LiminalSINGAPORE, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital asset self-custody platform Liminal appointed Gaurav Parikh as Head of Business Development.
Gaurav will report to the founder Mahin Gupta and be leading the overall business and partnership efforts across APAC and MENA region. He is a MBA from the International University of Monaco and a digital asset enthusiast since 2017.
Prior to Liminal, Gaurav has worked with Zebpay, one of the leading digital asset exchanges where he was leading their International Business Development and Partnership efforts. Gaurav has also consulted leading exchanges and other digital asset companies in setting up their international operations and developing strategic partnerships.
“As Liminal further strengthens its commitment to serving clients with world-class technology, adding seasoned client-facing executives like Gaurav solidifies Liminal’s streamlined digital asset self-custody experience” said Mahin Gupta, founder at Liminal. “I am confident that his proven leadership and ability to execute client strategies will create significant value.”
Liminal is incorporated in Singapore and has operations across the globe. Liminal’s enterprise-grade platform, allows projects to manage their digital assets in a secure manner. Within a short span, Liminal has processed transactions close to $2 billion and has ~$53 million worth of Assets Under Protection.
“Liminal’s spectacular growth, and its ability to quickly innovate self-custody solutions is remarkable. I am thrilled to be joining a diverse and talented group of professionals, and I look forward to working with the team to create the best client experience possible" said Gaurav.
About Liminal
Liminal is an enterprise-grade platform that offers a robust infrastructure for managing digital assets. Liminal enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale their digital asset operations through HSM backed plug and play wallet architecture. Our zero key leakage tolerance approach helps institutions in eliminating the risks associated with digital asset transfers, such as, cyber attacks, internal collusion, and human error. Liminal's operations excellence framework provides efficient fees management, transaction confirmation guarantees, auto-refilling, sweeping, batching and other wallet operations. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, quarantine wallets, key residency, travel rule and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps businesses fast-track their compliance journey.
