Chad J Verdaglio and Lynn Mason-Pattnosh Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Working through challenging times forces you to get very real with yourself and your team. I believe it is important to be transparent as a leader.” — Chad J Verdaglio, owner and president of Sawyer Aviation Group

Chad J Verdaglio, owner and president of Sawyer Aviation Group

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

It’s great to approach a business with a fresh set of eyes and try to innovate but certain fundamental aspects of the industry can’t be overlooked. In the aviation industry, I have seen people try to come in and make the most over the top luxury private charter experience but in the process they fail to set themselves apart because they overlook the basics. For example, having a dependable crew that is consistently on time delivers greater impact than luxury flights offering a red carpet experience. I call this approach “all frosting, no cake.” Better to nail down the basics and then add the frosting.

Another common mistake people make is getting ahead of things during the growth phase. Businesses will rob from tomorrow to pay for today. While it can work, it is not a smart approach and will often leave companies in a financial hole.

Most important is to maintain integrity. During difficult times, people will resort to desperation. But if customers and staff trust you, they will stick with you through the most challenging times. You must earn and retain the trust of customers and employees before anything else.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

In terms of growth traction, I”ve learned it is best to focus on our core business, focus on what we do best and what is profitable. Don’t spend time on things that don’t bring return.

I continuously ask myself and the company this question- what are you doing right and what are you doing wrong?

Lynn Mason-Pattnosh, executive producer and host of ConciergeQ Media

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Public Speaking as Performance. Think about public speaking as performance. It doesn’t matter if you are speaking to an auditorium or virtual event of thousands of people or doing a PowerPoint presentation for ten. Elevate your presentation to performance.

Smile. Even if you are being interviewed on the phone or for a podcast, think of something happy, sensual or funny and break into a big smile. When you smile, your body releases endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin — all of these magnificent chemicals saturate your brain, elevate your mood, reduce stress, and relax your body. Smiling will give you a positive emotional and physical lift before you even begin speaking.

Breathe. There is a lot to be said about breathing, how it helps with insomnia, stress management, and is essential daily emotional balance. I highly recommend James Nestor’s New York Times Bestseller, “Breath,” in which he argues all of this and more. When it comes to public speaking and performance, breath is everything. Start with the basics: Where are you breathing from? If you are a singer, you will understand this more easily. Proper breathing starts in the nose and then moves to the stomach as your diaphragm contracts. Where is your diaphragm? Put your hand just below your ribs and take a breath. Moreover, breathing from your diaphragm will not only help your overall performance but it will also decrease stage fright.

Audience. Please don’t picture the audience in their underwear. That’s an outdated trope. Again, think of public speaking as performance. A good public speaker understands how to engage and can even alter the audience’s energy. Personally, I love to make my audience laugh. Nothing brings an audience together like laughter and almost assures a successful speech, presentation or even phone call.

Pressure is a Privilege. Billie Jean King’s quote is a favorite of mine, especially when it comes to the pressures of public speaking. If you are fortunate enough to be in the position of being interviewed by the BBC, lecture to a class of UCLA graduate students or speak at CES in Las Vegas, please expect to be nervous. It is normal to be nervous. I recommend acknowledging that feeling, even say, “I am nervous and that’s okay” aloud to yourself and then let that feeling go (see #3 Breathe to help those nerves). Remember: If you weren’t worthy, you wouldn’t have been invited to share your expertise.

