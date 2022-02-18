American Management University Makes Donation to Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona, Hints Several Other Donations
Donation to the Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona is the second donation for the year out of the several scheduled by the American Management UniversityWEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, American Management University has iterated its commitment to give back to society. The university is on a mission to donate to organizations in West Covina and its environs. According to the American Management University Board of Directors, they are looking forward to bolstering social and economic growth in the local community where the university is located.
Today, the management of the American Management University has announced that they will make a donation of $550 to the Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona. The donation aims to support the work done at Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona and cushion the financial constraints involved in running the organization.
Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona is a pet care agency established in 2011 to care for all animals. The organization was set up to provide a safe refuge for all sick, injured, abused, and abandoned animals. Additionally, the organization tries to lead the community in finding homes for all adoptable pets, foster compassion for all living things through education and outreach, promote the health and wellness of all pets in our community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care, and reduce pet overpopulation through spay/neuter programs.
Speaking about the donation and the university’s plans for the year, Roy Virgen, CEO of American Management University, had this to say, “We like the idea of helping those around us. We like knowing we can help out this fine non-profit. The entire Board of Directors are animal lovers, so this makes sense.” Dr. Amanda Kenderes, Chief Academic Officer of the University, added that “Animals and our pets depend so much upon us for love and support. The Inland Valley Humane Society has done so much for our local community.”
After their recent donation to the YMCA and now Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona, AMU has proven its commitment to the announced plan of supporting its local community. The university’s management calls upon businesses and individuals in the community to lend their support for this worthy cause.
About American Management University (AMU)
American Management University is located in West Covina, California. The school was recently ranked in the top 10 by Vents Magazine for leadership degree programs. AMU focuses on masters and doctoral degree programs in Leadership, Business, and Sports Management. It offers an education accessible to managers with time constraints and individuals with other obligations. AMU ensures that students learn through an interactive curriculum that focuses on critical thinking, communication, and strategy.
American Management University has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). AMU is sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), U.S., a non-profit professional association. All students are members of the IABP. Any person interested in enrolling in AMU’s programs must first become a member of the IABP. AMU is also an educational member of the International Accreditation Council of Business Education, the United States Distance Learning Association, the National Business Education Association, and is the only private university member of the Council for Business Teaching & Research.
