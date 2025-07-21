Submit Release
AMU Announces Launch of Athletic Programs Following U.S. Expansion

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of its recent authorization to operate in Utah, American Management University (AMU) proudly announces plans to establish its first athletic programs. This initiative marks another significant step in AMU’s continued growth, reinforcing its commitment to offering students comprehensive and enriching collegiate experiences.

Initially, AMU's athletic teams will operate as unaffiliated programs, with aspirations to join a recognized athletic association upon obtaining U.S. accreditation. In the interim, AMU will explore participation in smaller, local athletic affiliations to foster competitive opportunities and student-athlete development.

The university is actively considering establishing teams in several popular sports, including baseball, men's and women's basketball, soccer, and e-sports. AMU aims to offer a diverse athletic portfolio to appeal to a wide range of student interests and talents.

This new athletic venture demonstrates AMU’s dedication to fostering community, teamwork, and leadership skills among its student body, complementing its robust academic offerings.

Stay tuned for further updates as AMU builds this exciting new chapter in its journey toward educational and athletic excellence.

