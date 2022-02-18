Executive Coach and Consultant Karen McKnight to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With today’s highly dispersed workforce and people working remotely, now more than ever organizations require good leadership, but how do we lead in unprecedented times of such change and uncertainty? That’s why connecting with a highly professional certified coach can help leaders navigate the complexities of how to get there by providing new perspectives and developing a plan of action to achieve our best lives personally and professionally.

Karen McKnight is a highly regarded Executive coach, consultant, sought after speaker, and author of “And Just Like That.”

“My primary focus is leadership and transition in order to help CEO’s and Senior leaders go from where they are to where they aspire to be and achieve their absolute greatest potential,” says Karen. “Through my coaching I help people increase self-awareness and tap into an open mindset to create changes in their thinking, actions, and behavior in order to become the best version of themselves.”

By carefully integrating executive coaching and mindfulness strategies through practical solutions, Karen’s clients develop and progress into more self-aware, grounded, emotionally intelligent individuals with improved work habits and effective leadership skills to increase their chance of success in all areas of life and work.

Before she became a coach, Karen started her career as a teacher and then earned her Master of Education from the University of Toronto in Adult Education specializing in the psychology of adult development. Soon after, she became particularly intrigued with why is it some people go through adversity with greater resiliency while others incessantly struggle. After several years of contemplating this, she started realizing coaching was her purpose and true calling and received her Certified Professional Coaching designation from the Adler School of Professional Coaching and started her private Executive Coaching Practice in 2002.

Today, a proclaimed lifelong learner, she combines her passion, wealth of knowledge, and creativity, to help rising leaders soar. Karen’s highly impactful seminars and leadership groups for developing leaders are life changing.

Karen also urges us to recognize that although life has unexpected jolts and challenges that can be daunting and intimidating, we should embrace those unforeseen experiences because we can actually grow from them and reach new heights of leadership.

That’s why Karen’s wrote “And Just Like That,” a book of hope and endless possibilities which she will discuss in her interview with Jim.

Karen says leadership starts from the inside out. By cultivating a good relationship with oneself, knowing and understanding who we genuinely are, we can build on our strengths to lead our lives in a way that brings out the best in ourselves and others. The process of creating the next best version of our self applies to our leadership in our personal lives as well as at work.

Karen says coaching is part art, part heart, and part science.

“Coaching is about posing questions not answers. I present questions in literally everything I do from my one on one engagements, workshops, keynotes, and even every chapter in my book ends with questions so peope can dig deep and come up with solutions that fit for them and their unique circumstances. The final question is always; Are you willing to try something new? Coaching isn’t just about having a nice conversation - it’s about having the kind of conversation that will inspire my clients be vulnerable, to be open, to learn and grow and be motivated to step outside their comfort zone and take steps toward the next level of development, fulfillment, and success.”

Karen facilitates the skills leaders benefit from to shift from frustration and being ‘stuck’ to tap into a different way of being - expanding and interacting in ways that increase their chance of success in their personal and professional lives. It is about helping people decide how they want to ‘show up’ in the world regardless of circumstances they are facing.

“We are remarkably resilient human beings and capable of continually developing, No matter what comes our way we can embrace what’s next and become the next best version of ourselves and that’s where my coaching work takes you.”

