Vido's Health & Beauty USA Products Will Debut at ECRM’s "Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program" in March
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Skincare Products With Hemp Seed Oil Coming to America
We want retail buyers to know about the power of Hemp Seed Oil. Because of HSO, our skincare products moisturize and soothe inflammation.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty USA skincare herbal elixirs will debut in front of retail buyers at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” in March.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“Our representatives will promote the benefits of Vido’s Health & Beauty skincare product line with Hemp Seed Oil,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “We have a fantastic product that will leave your skin glowing and radiant.
“We want retail buyers to know about the power of Hemp Seed Oil,” Plummer added. “Because of HSO, our skincare products moisturize and soothe inflammation.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA plans to roll out its herbal skincare elixirs with Hemp Seed Oil later this year in the U.S. The products combine Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance the skin’s appearance.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
Plummer said consumers don’t realize the beneficial effect that Hemp Seed Oil can have on their skin.
Healthline.com says Hemp Seed Oil offers several benefits for the skin, including:
● Moderates oil production.
● Moisturizes and soothes inflammation
● Contains anti-aging properties
● Treats atopic dermatitis
The health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil come from the high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids and its ratio of omega-6 to omega-3, which is 3:1.
WebMD states that 3:1 is the perfect ratio for health benefits in humans. HSO contains other ingredients that are good for the skin, including vitamins A, C, and E.
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said he is looking forward to the feedback from retail buyers at the ECRM event.
“There will be buyers from Walgreens, CVS Health, GNC, and Amazon,” Plummer said. “We hold our products to a high standard. I believe the buyers will see the high quality of our skincare products.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here