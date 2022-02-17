Submit Release
PIE Award Application Deadline Extension

February 17, 2022

The State Auditor’s office will be recognizing state and local government offices and school districts for improving efficiency and innovation through the new Public Innovations & Efficiencies (PIE) Award. Please follow the link below to complete the Google Form and submit it online.

The program is simple. You tell us about a money-saving practice and how it has benefitted your office and constituents. These measures can be a practice as simple as changing to more energy-efficient lighting to save energy, implementing “paperless” practices when appropriate to reduce paper and printing costs, or eliminating fleet vehicles to save on maintenance costs.  

We’d like to hear what practice is working for your office. If your idea is among the best we hear, you will be publicly honored in our PIE Contest.    

We are extending the application deadline to March 30 and announcing the winners in April. 

Please contact Kelley Ryan at Kelley.Ryan@osa.ms.gov with any questions. We look forward to hearing from you!

