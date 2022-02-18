Update: Derby Barracks/Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5000623

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/16/22 @ 2046 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Charleston, VT

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Katelyn Deslandes

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

INJURIES: Significant injuries but not life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/ Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled; front end

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Logan Cota

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

PASSENGER: Taylor Warren

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled; front end

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is identifying the two individuals who died in this crash as Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, the operator of vehicle 2; and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, the passenger of vehicle 2.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing. State police will provide updates when new information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022***

On 02/16/2022, at approximately 2046 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 105 in the Town of Charleston, VT, for a report of a two vehicle head on collision. Upon trooper’s arrival, investigation revealed Deslandes was traveling west, while Vehicle#2 was traveling east when Deslandes drove left of center into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Vehicle#2 head on. Deslandes sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries and was initially transported to North Country Hospital and was later flown via helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The juvenile operator of Vehicle#2 was transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital where shortly after he succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the crash. The juvenile passenger of Vehicle#2 was pronounced deceased on scene. It was revealed Deslandes in Vehicle#1 and both juveniles in Vehicle#2 were unrestrained at the time of the collision.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to further assist.

The Vermont State Police was also assisted on scene by Charleston Fire Department, Newport Ambulance and Wrights Towing. The roadway in the area of the collision was closed for nearly 4 hours.

This crash investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue.