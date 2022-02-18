Update: Derby Barracks/Fatal MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5000623
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/16/22 @ 2046 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Charleston, VT
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Katelyn Deslandes
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
INJURIES: Significant injuries but not life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/ Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled; front end
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Logan Cota
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #2
PASSENGER: Taylor Warren
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled; front end
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police is identifying the two individuals who died in this crash as Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, the operator of vehicle 2; and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, the passenger of vehicle 2.
The investigation into this crash remains ongoing. State police will provide updates when new information becomes available.
***Initial news release, 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022***
On 02/16/2022, at approximately 2046 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to VT RT 105 in the Town of Charleston, VT, for a report of a two vehicle head on collision. Upon trooper’s arrival, investigation revealed Deslandes was traveling west, while Vehicle#2 was traveling east when Deslandes drove left of center into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Vehicle#2 head on. Deslandes sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries and was initially transported to North Country Hospital and was later flown via helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The juvenile operator of Vehicle#2 was transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital where shortly after he succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the crash. The juvenile passenger of Vehicle#2 was pronounced deceased on scene. It was revealed Deslandes in Vehicle#1 and both juveniles in Vehicle#2 were unrestrained at the time of the collision.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to further assist.
The Vermont State Police was also assisted on scene by Charleston Fire Department, Newport Ambulance and Wrights Towing. The roadway in the area of the collision was closed for nearly 4 hours.
This crash investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue.