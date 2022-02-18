Rutland Barracks / Wanted Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000756
TROOPER: Tpr Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2/17/22 at 0000 hours
LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Wanted Person
ACCUSED: Richard Torruellas Jr.
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Prospect Park, NJ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/17/22 at approximately 0000 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town, VT for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed that Richard Torruellas Jr. was asked to leave the property but refused. During the interaction with Torruellas, Troopers learned he had a federal warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. Torruellas was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks before ultimately being transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he awaits pick up by the U.S. Marshall Service for extradition back to New Jersey.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility.
BAIL: HOLD WITHOUT
MUG SHOT: Yes
