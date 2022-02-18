Rutland Barracks / Wanted Person

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22B4000756

TROOPER: Tpr Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 2/17/22 at 0000 hours

LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Wanted Person

ACCUSED: Richard Torruellas Jr.

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Prospect Park, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/17/22 at approximately 0000 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town, VT for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed that Richard Torruellas Jr. was asked to leave the property but refused. During the interaction with Torruellas, Troopers learned he had a federal warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. Torruellas was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks before ultimately being transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he awaits pick up by the U.S. Marshall Service for extradition back to New Jersey.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility.

BAIL: HOLD WITHOUT

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.