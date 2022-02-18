St. Johnsbury Barracks // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4001050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/16/22 at approximately 1602 hours

STREET: Chelsea Rd

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 849 Chelsea Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Bare

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Abear

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CORINTH, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F350 Dump Body

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side damage

INJURIES: None resulting from the crash

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 2/16/22 at approximately 1602 hours, Vermont State Police responded with Bradford Fire, Bradford Fast Squad, Corinth Fire and Upper Valley Ambulance service to a single vehicle crash. Vermont 9-11 received 2 calls reporting a truck off the road in the area of 849 Chelsea Rd, Bradford, VT.

Upon arrival, the truck was found over an embankment resting on its passenger side. EMS transported the operator of the truck to DHMC due to pre-existing medical conditions, which were suspected to be the cause of the crash.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash, is asked to call and speak with Trooper Aremburg at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov