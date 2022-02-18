St. Johnsbury Barracks // Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4001050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/16/22 at approximately 1602 hours
STREET: Chelsea Rd
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 849 Chelsea Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Bare
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Abear
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CORINTH, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F350 Dump Body
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side damage
INJURIES: None resulting from the crash
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/16/22 at approximately 1602 hours, Vermont State Police responded with Bradford Fire, Bradford Fast Squad, Corinth Fire and Upper Valley Ambulance service to a single vehicle crash. Vermont 9-11 received 2 calls reporting a truck off the road in the area of 849 Chelsea Rd, Bradford, VT.
Upon arrival, the truck was found over an embankment resting on its passenger side. EMS transported the operator of the truck to DHMC due to pre-existing medical conditions, which were suspected to be the cause of the crash.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash, is asked to call and speak with Trooper Aremburg at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov