Peabody Fire Victim Succumbs to Injuries 

PEABODY — A Peabody resident who was rescued last week from a three-alarm fire on Ellsworth Road has succumbed to his injuries, said Peabody Fire Chief Joseph L. Daly, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

“On behalf of the Peabody Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Daly. “This was a tragic event for them and the community, and we believe the tragedy could have been even greater if not for working smoke alarms in the building.”

Two residents, both adults, were injured. One is recovering and the second passed away last night. His name is being withheld pending full family notifications. Nearby neighbors reported the fire at about 2:30 am and helped them escape as the fire engulfed the building. Peabody firefighters assisted by mutual aid companies from Lynn and Salem battled the fire for about four hours and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

The fire remains under investigation by the Peabody Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Essex DA’s office. While investigators have not reached a final determination as to its cause, they have determined that it began in a first-floor bedroom and found no evidence that it was deliberately set.

“About half of all fatal fires take place between 10:00 pm and 7:00 am,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “The most common causes are smoking materials and electrical events. There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then please don’t do it in bed or when you’re drowsy. Use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

“Electrical fires often start with too many devices plugged into extension cords or power strips,” said Chief Daly. “Remember that heating appliances like space heaters should plugged directly into a wall outlet. And when charging phones, laptops, or other devices, always place them on a hard and sturdy surface – never on a bed or sofa.”

###