Maine DHHS Announces Additional COVID-19 Tests Now Available

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today, February 17, 2022 that it is extending Project Access COVID Tests (ACT), its partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation to mail free COVID-19 tests directly to Maine people, with an order for 50,000 additional tests, after Maine people claimed the remaining initial supply on Wednesday.

The first 125,000 tests in the pilot phase of the project were supported by The Rockefeller Foundation at no cost to the state. That initial supply, which was originally limited to certain vulnerable communities in Maine, became available statewide Wednesday, with every household in Maine eligible to order one set of five at-home rapid tests, regardless of ZIP code of residence. By Wednesday evening, Maine people had ordered all of the remaining approximately 50,000 tests.

Maine has extended the project with the additional supply. Starting earlier this afternoon, an additional 50,000 tests are available to Maine residents. Maine residents can order tests now and anyone who tried but could not order tests in the last 24 hours is encouraged to revisit www.accessCOVIDTests.org to sign up. Delivery delays are possible depending on demand.

Maine is extending Project ACT with Federal funds for COVID-19 testing to make the free tests available to all Maine residents.

No payment information is required — both the tests and shipping are free to residents – and the tests will be delivered through Amazon. The tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, with results available within minutes. Any individual over the age of two can use the tests. The program is limited to one order per residential address.

Maine residents can also order free tests through the national initiative at COVIDtests.gov. More information about accessing free, rapid, at-home tests can be found on the COVID-19 Testing in Maine website.

With February school vacation starting on Monday, February 21, the Mills Administration especially encourages families and school staff to get home tests. Testing before returning to school following February vacation week will help prevent the school-based transmission of COVID-19 as students and staff return on February 28.