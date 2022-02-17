Submit Release
Non-Operated WI and ORRI Opportunity in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC has been exclusively retained by Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. (“Seller”) to divest certain wellbore only, non-operated working interests and overriding royalty interests in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.

The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a significant oil-weighted production stream that generated $11.4MM of LTM cash flow from ~1,000 BOE/D of net production. Additionally, this package is highly diversified by well count, well vintage, commodity and operator with locations spread across multiple counties in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Lastly, these assets exhibit both low lifting costs (~$5/BOE) and high cash flow margins (~$32/BOE) as well as provide the opportunity to participate in near-term upside in the form of 80 PDNP wells and 6 DUCs.

Slawson Exploration, Inc. has been a leader in the oil & gas industry for over 60 years and is one of the largest privately held exploration and production companies in the United States. The company helped pioneer development of the Bakken oil field in North Dakota and Montana and drilled its first horizontal Bakken well in 1989.

Bids for the opportunity with Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. referenced in this press release are due March 31, 2022 at 4 P.M. MT.

About Eagle River Energy Advisors: Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.

Learn more at: https://www.eagleriverenergyadvisors.com/

Christopher Martina - Technical Director
Eagle River Energy Advisors
+1 720-726-6092
email us here
