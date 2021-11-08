Non-Operated Working Interest Opportunity in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma
Non-Operated Working Interest Wellbore Only Assets for Sale in Texas, New Mexico, and OklahomaDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by Merced Capital, L.P. ("Seller") to divest certain non-operated working interest wellbore only assets in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a diversified revenue stream with well locations spread across multiple Basins and a mixed reserve base that is 47% gas, 32% oil, and 21% NGL. The assets are producing approximately 985 net BOEPD from multiple formations, and forecasted next twelve-month cash flow is anticipated to be about $10.4 MM.
Merced Capital, L.P. is a billion-dollar opportunistic investment firm founded in 1988. The partner group averages nearly thirty years of experience in alternative investing and has been working together at Merced Capital for over fifteen years. The investment team seeks niche, complex, off-the-run investments. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Bids for the opportunity with Merced Capital, L.P. referenced in this press release are due December 8th, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
Learn more at: https://www.eagleriverenergyadvisors.com/
