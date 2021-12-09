Royalty and Non-Op Assets for Sale in the STACK
Mineral, Lease, and Overriding Royalty Interest Assets and Associated Development Rights for Sale in the STACK Play of Oklahoma.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by Midwest Energy, LLC ("Seller") to divest certain mineral, lease, and overriding royalty interest assets and associated development rights in the STACK play of Oklahoma.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a diversified revenue stream with varying well vintage and locations spread across the STACK play with basin-leading operators. The PDP assets are forecasted to produce approximately 66 net BOEPD (53% liquids) from the Woodford, Mississippian, and other formations in January 2022, and forecasted 2022 full year cash flow is anticipated to be about $600,000 from the PDP wells. There is additional near-term upside in this package with 21 DUCs, 72 Permitted/Proposed locations, and 500+ identified undeveloped locations.
Bids for the opportunity with Midwest Energy, LLC referenced in this press release are due January 27th, 2022.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
Learn more at: https://www.eagleriverenergyadvisors.com/
Christopher Martina - Technical Director
Eagle River Energy Advisors
+1 720-726-6092
