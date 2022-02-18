AGC Georgia Plays a Major Role in Georgia’s 2021 Essential Construction Industry
CEO Mike Dunham shares major initiatives and successes
What a year it was with the pandemic, supply chain issues and other economic obstacles, but we are proud of our advocacy work that supports our members and ensures our industry stays essential.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AGC Georgia, The Construction Association, has ramped up for 2022, they are boasting the successes of their members, of their industry and of the role that AGC Georgia played in those successes of 2021.
— CEO Mike Dunham
With the world struggling with repercussions of the pandemic, Georgia’s construction industry has continued to thrive with a successful legislative session with laws supporting the industry; productive industry education and certification services with both in-person and virtual courses; workforce development programs for students across the state; and a calendar full of major events for its members.
In reflecting on the past 12 months, CEO Mike Dunham shared, “What a year it was with the pandemic, supply chain issues and other economic obstacles, but we are proud of our advocacy work that supports our members and ensures our industry stays essential. 2021 is certainly one for the record books for Georgia’s construction industry.”
Georgia’s private non-residential construction, along with state and local construction spending has topped more than $20 billion in recent years making the construction industry one of the largest boosts to Georgia’s overall economy.
Below are some of the highlights of the organization’s role in that success:
There were several legislative achievements that benefited Georgia’s Construction industry including:
• Securing $500,000 in CONNECT Act funding for construction workforce development programs
• Extending business liability protections regarding COVID-10
• Updates to Private Plan Review & Inspections
• Lien Law Clarification Bill
• Electronic Signature on Surety
• Energy Savings Contracts
Seven AGC Georgia Skills Challenges were hosted across the state in support of developing the industry’s future workforce.
• Record breaking results included 82 schools competing with 885 student competitors and 995 student observers; 200 community VIPs attending; and 260 construction firms donating $300,000 in donations of cash, materials, supplies and more.
• Learn more about AGC Georgia Skills Challenges here: https://bit.ly/3ILFkFP
AGC Georgia offered a full book of educational courses and certifications leveraging innovative delivery solutions ranging from in-person to online and virtual courses. Courses addressed an array of topics from safety to leadership to HR to construction law.
AGC Georgia hosted numerous events for its members including the Annual Convention in June that included the largest participation ever. The association had significant participation in both the convention, as well as the Build Georgia and Corporate Safety Awards.
Other notable events included:
• Professional development and networking meetings hosted for industry leaders in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Commerce, Macon, Savannah, Valdosta and around metro Atlanta.
• Young Leadership Program Roundtables and Fundraisers
• Georgia Struck-by Alliance Safety Stand-down
• Executive Alliance Retreats
• AGC Georgia Marketplace
To learn more about AGC Georgia please visit www.agcga.org.
