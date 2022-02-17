10th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards to Celebrate Dr. Alveda King at Upcoming Ceremony
Fox News Channel contributor to receive first annual UNITY Award celebrating a public figure who encourages coming together through faith-based values.
The more we can focus on common ground, despite our differences, the better off our collective communities will be.”MEMPHIS, TN, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past ten years, the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS (www.WeLoveAwards.com) has celebrated the best faith-based artists, albums and songs in each calendar year, and has given the Christian music fan the power to choose the winners.
— We Love Christian Music Awards founder, Kevin McNeese
The upcoming 10th Annual ceremony will be broadcasting live in front of a sold-out audience from Visible Music College (www.visible.edu) in downtown Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, 2.22.22. In addition to the winners of 24 categories being announced, Dr. Alveda King will be on site accepting the first annual UNITY AWARD.
This new, annual award will recognize a celebrated public figure outside of Christian music who is continually using their platform and reach to encourage communities to find commonality above division, race and ideology through loving faith-based values and ethics.
Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A leading pro-life activist and the founder of Speak for Life, Dr. King has dedicated much of her life to fighting for the sanctity and dignity of all life–from the womb to the tomb. She is a Fox News contributor and host of the Fox Nation show, Alveda King’s House, and currently serves as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at AFPI. Dr. King is a former college professor, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives, is a former presidential appointee, and 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Unity has always been at the center of the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS,” shares founder, Kevin McNeese. “The more we can focus on common ground, despite our differences, the better off our collective communities will be. I’m excited to be able to welcome Dr. Alveda King to our event in Memphis, and look forward to bringing her spirit of faith-based unity to the entire evening.”
Presented by Christian music site NewReleaseToday.com, the live, 2-hour ceremony will be broadcast exclusively at WeLoveAwards.com starting at 9 PM EST/8PM CST. The night will be hosted by DREAM Records’ pop recording artist Branan Murphy and 5-time GRAMMY® nominated and Bethel Music worship recording artist Dante Bowe. Live performances will include Cade Thompson (Red Street Records), Coby James (Centricity Music), The Letter Black (Nashville Label Group), Stephen McWhirter, Jason Clayborn, Remedy Drive, Jadi, Hope VanDouser and boiling point. NEXT BIG THING nominees Grace Graber, Emily Faith, Abby Robertson and Amongst Wolves will also be performing. Pastor Sam Evans of PLANETSHAKERS will be delivering a special message for the global worship community.
Christian music fans can familiarize themselves with all 84 artists nominated this year through the official We Love Awards playlist, available exclusively at APPLE MUSIC. https://nrt.cc/10thWLAPlaylist.
Learn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, view the full list of nominees and watch the live broadcast Tuesday, 2.22.22 at 9 PM EST/8 PM CST, at http://www.weloveawards.com.
About NewReleaseToday: NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most complete and up-to-date info on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews to world premieres and Christian music news, NRT has become the go-to source for what's new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com
About Visible Music College: Visible Music College is a global, spiritual community of musicians, technicians, business professionals, and educators serving the Church and society with collective energy and talent, fostering an environment of creativity, worship, and innovation in artistic endeavors for the glory of God. More information can be found at www.visible.edu.
