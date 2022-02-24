Submit Release
Author Lori Hatcher Helps Unlock a Powerful Prayer Life in New Devotional Book, "Refresh Your Prayers"

"Refresh Your Prayers: Uncommon Devotions to Restore Power and Praise" (Our Daily Bread Publishing)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lori Hatcher helps readers unlock a powerful prayer life in her latest book, "Refresh Your Prayers: Uncommon Devotions to Restore Power and Praise" (Our Daily Bread Publishing)—Available March 1, 2022 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold.

How do I pray? Does God hear me? Are my prayers working? Whether they dare to voice them or not, many longtime Christians are still looking for answers to these questions. Their desperate desire to intimately connect with their heavenly Father is the inspiration for "Refresh Your Prayers."

This 60-day devotional equips readers to experience powerful moments each time they pray and praise the Lord. No more tired, nervous, or unsure prayers! Readers will discover a reinvigorated passion for prayer and confidence in communicating with God every day.

About the Author: Lori Hatcher is an author, blogger, women’s ministry speaker, career healthcare worker, and pastor's wife. She writes for Our Daily Bread, Upper Room, and Guideposts and regularly contributes to magazines and websites like Revive our Hearts and Crosswalk. Her first book "Hungry for God . . . Starving for Time," won the Christian Small Publisher 2016 book of the year. Her second, "Refresh Your Faith," won the Excellence in Editing Award. Find out more about Lori and her well-loved 5-minute devotions at LoriHatcher.com.

About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.

