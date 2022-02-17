Harvest 360 Technologies & ICS Consulting Service Join Emerging Industry Professionals as Sponsors of Oklahoma Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals is pleased to welcome Harvest 360 Technologies and ICS Consulting Service as expo sponsors at our Oklahoma CannaTech Expo from Feb. 23-24, 2022 at Central Park Hall in Tulsa.
Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a Denver-based cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions.
"We remain committed to supporting the efforts of Emerging Industries Professionals and the CannaTech Expos, in this series of trade shows. EIP delivers education, opportunity, and creates a community of vendors and attendees that is consistent with our goals in the cannabis industry and our values,” said Todd Scattini with Harvest 360.
Colorado-based ICS Consulting Service specializes in Compliance based services, such as Third-Party State Regulatory Audits, State and Local License Application Support, Compliance Operations Training, and more.
“My focus is on operational compliance in the cannabis space, these shows provide me access to clients, though speaking and exhibiting, when they are making the critical decision about their licensing efforts, very valuable,” said Jenny Germano of ICS Consulting Service.
“Their knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions. “We are pleased to have them as sponsors for all of our 2022 CannaTech events.”
In addition to their sponsorships, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about each company and their expertise directly from them during their educational seminars:
● Creating a Culture of Compliance: Best Practices for the Licensed Cannabis Marketplace - Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Services - Jennifer Germano will share “Best Practices” for operational readiness in a Regulated Cannabis Market. With 11 years of hands-on Licensed Cannabis experience, Jennifer has true knowledge of the pitfalls and successes of operating a licensed Cannabis operation.
● Technology Licensing in the Cannabis Industry - Joshua Alper, Harvest 360 Technologies - The cannabis industry is fast-paced and even companies that were once on top, with the most popular products, need to stay relevant in the industry by understanding technology trends in Manufacturing, Cultivation, and Retail. How to locate opportunities, analyze the value, and how to approach technology licensing in the cannabis market will be covered including case studies and practical examples on how to create value for your enterprise through brand and product licensing.
● Skin in the Game: The Veteran Voice in the Cannabis Revolution - Todd Scattini, Harvest 360 Technologies - This presentation and panel discussion will highlight veteran activists over the history of the United States and highlight the movement that continues to gain momentum. Join us to meet the veterans leading the charge, and learn what you can do to help veterans as they work to break the back of prohibition and lead the way into a revolution in medical affairs.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Oklahoma - Feb. 23 - 24, 2022, Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
● Michigan - April 20 - 21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● New Jersey Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a Denver-based cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions.
"We remain committed to supporting the efforts of Emerging Industries Professionals and the CannaTech Expos, in this series of trade shows. EIP delivers education, opportunity, and creates a community of vendors and attendees that is consistent with our goals in the cannabis industry and our values,” said Todd Scattini with Harvest 360.
Colorado-based ICS Consulting Service specializes in Compliance based services, such as Third-Party State Regulatory Audits, State and Local License Application Support, Compliance Operations Training, and more.
“My focus is on operational compliance in the cannabis space, these shows provide me access to clients, though speaking and exhibiting, when they are making the critical decision about their licensing efforts, very valuable,” said Jenny Germano of ICS Consulting Service.
“Their knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions. “We are pleased to have them as sponsors for all of our 2022 CannaTech events.”
In addition to their sponsorships, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about each company and their expertise directly from them during their educational seminars:
● Creating a Culture of Compliance: Best Practices for the Licensed Cannabis Marketplace - Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Services - Jennifer Germano will share “Best Practices” for operational readiness in a Regulated Cannabis Market. With 11 years of hands-on Licensed Cannabis experience, Jennifer has true knowledge of the pitfalls and successes of operating a licensed Cannabis operation.
● Technology Licensing in the Cannabis Industry - Joshua Alper, Harvest 360 Technologies - The cannabis industry is fast-paced and even companies that were once on top, with the most popular products, need to stay relevant in the industry by understanding technology trends in Manufacturing, Cultivation, and Retail. How to locate opportunities, analyze the value, and how to approach technology licensing in the cannabis market will be covered including case studies and practical examples on how to create value for your enterprise through brand and product licensing.
● Skin in the Game: The Veteran Voice in the Cannabis Revolution - Todd Scattini, Harvest 360 Technologies - This presentation and panel discussion will highlight veteran activists over the history of the United States and highlight the movement that continues to gain momentum. Join us to meet the veterans leading the charge, and learn what you can do to help veterans as they work to break the back of prohibition and lead the way into a revolution in medical affairs.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Oklahoma - Feb. 23 - 24, 2022, Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
● Michigan - April 20 - 21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● New Jersey Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Emerging Industry Professionals
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other