Bullseye Media Helps Dental Practices Boost Total Online Reviews Up to 600% in Just 30 Days
Our clients not only see an increase in [online] reviews, but they also improve their overall star ratings, reaching 4.8 stars on average. This is a great reflection of patient satisfaction....”DALLAS, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental practices that worked with Bullseye Media, LLC in 2021 saw exponential growth in their total number of online patient reviews. Within the first 30 days of implementing Bullseye Media’s reputation management system, practitioners averaged 180 percent more online reviews from patients, with some even boosting their total amount by over 600 percent.
— Ernie Cote, Bullseye Media CEO
Bullseye Media’s reputation management system streamlines the online review process. It automatically prompts patients to submit their reviews to popular sites, like Google, Facebook, and Yelp. Dental practices access a dashboard to view, monitor, and respond to all their reviews in one place, and they can select their favorite reviews to share on their website and across their social media channels.
“With our reputation management system, we make it easier than ever for dental practices to get more reviews, be alerted to reviews that need a response, and showcase their stellar reviews online,” said Ernie Cote, Bullseye Media CEO.
Our clients not only see an increase in reviews, but they also improve their overall star ratings, reaching 4.8 stars on average. This is a great reflection of patient satisfaction, and it serves as an organic marketing tool that attracts new patients.”
When potential patients and referring doctors look for a local dental practice, online reviews are a crucial part of their decision-making process. A new survey from BrightLocal shows that in 2021, 98 percent of people read online reviews when searching for a local business, and they prioritized reviews that were recent, responded to, highly rated, and positive.
Reviews are not only important to consumers; they are also important to search engines. Online reviews—especially those that include timely responses from the business—are considered organic SEO content. Practitioners with a high number of recent, interactive reviews have a better chance of showing up towards the top of search results. This makes them more likely to be discovered by patients and referring doctors.
Bullseye Media works with a diverse base of dental practitioners, including dentists across various specialties (family, pediatric, geriatric, sleep, cosmetic, reconstructive, and implant), orthodontists, periodontists, endodontists, prosthodontists, and oral surgeons. The Bullseye Media reputation management system integrates with most of the practice management systems (PMS) that these dental offices already use, enabling easy implementation.
In addition to reputation management, Bullseye Media provides services that help clients unify all aspects of their digital marketing strategy. The firm also offers website design, local search, SEO, advertising, content development and creation, and social media management, with ready-made assets available to clients 24/7 via the Bullseye Media Social Media Library.
About Bullseye Media
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.
