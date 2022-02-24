Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,274 in the last 365 days.

Object Edge Launches Partnership with Attentive

Object Edge logo

Object Edge logo

Object Edge announces new partnership with Attentive - an SMS solution that provides GDPR compliance, new channels, and revenue.

We are excited for this partnership. As brands look to open SMS channels and maintain subscribers' privacy, Attentive is a critical tool for brands to scale, differentiate, and compete effectively.”
— Kelly Rader, VP of Experience Design at Object Edge
WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge, an award-winning digital consultancy, announces a new partnership with Attentive, a market leader in conversational commerce. Object Edge now provides B2C and B2B clients with a solution that provides GDPR compliance, opens new marketing channels, and drives significant incremental revenue.

Attentive is one of the most comprehensive personalized text messaging solutions in the marketplace and consistently a top revenue source by contribution to revenue. Object Edge’s partnership with Attentive allows enterprise businesses to unlock new revenue streams and seamlessly integrate across all touchpoints of the customer's journey.

“We are excited for this partnership because when we implement Attentive’s SMS platform, our clients see increases in revenue and higher rates of engagement and conversion” says Kelly Rader, VP of Experience Design at Object Edge. “As brands look to engage subscribers in new channels while maintaining compliance and respect for subscribers' privacy, Attentive is a critical tool for brands to scale, differentiate and compete effectively. Moreover, we’ve made onboarding easy. With Object Edge and Attentive, clients can be up and running in weeks.”

We’re excited about our partnership with Object Edge as they are driving innovation around next generation digital experiences and customer engagement,” said Eric Feuerstein, Director of Alliances at Attentive. “This combination of rich technological insight, innovative approaches, and best-in-class solutions will reap great rewards for organizations looking to unlock a top revenue channel and drive even greater customer loyalty and experience through SMS."

In partnership, Object Edge and Attentive support their enterprise clients by creating customized, seamless experiences for their customers, partners and associates.

About Object Edge
Established in 1994, Object Edge is a MACH-certified, award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by creating effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support commerce, content, subscription, and CPQ with a data-driven, highly collaborative, and best-in-class team. Find us at objectedge.com and on LinkedIn.

About Attentive
Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business to consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 4,500 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, and Coach rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences. To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentivemobile.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

Sarah Falcon
Object Edge Inc
sarah.falcon@objectedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Object Edge Launches Partnership with Attentive

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.