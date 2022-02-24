Object Edge Launches Partnership with Attentive
Object Edge announces new partnership with Attentive - an SMS solution that provides GDPR compliance, new channels, and revenue.
We are excited for this partnership. As brands look to open SMS channels and maintain subscribers' privacy, Attentive is a critical tool for brands to scale, differentiate, and compete effectively.”WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge, an award-winning digital consultancy, announces a new partnership with Attentive, a market leader in conversational commerce. Object Edge now provides B2C and B2B clients with a solution that provides GDPR compliance, opens new marketing channels, and drives significant incremental revenue.
— Kelly Rader, VP of Experience Design at Object Edge
Attentive is one of the most comprehensive personalized text messaging solutions in the marketplace and consistently a top revenue source by contribution to revenue. Object Edge’s partnership with Attentive allows enterprise businesses to unlock new revenue streams and seamlessly integrate across all touchpoints of the customer's journey.
“We are excited for this partnership because when we implement Attentive’s SMS platform, our clients see increases in revenue and higher rates of engagement and conversion” says Kelly Rader, VP of Experience Design at Object Edge. “As brands look to engage subscribers in new channels while maintaining compliance and respect for subscribers' privacy, Attentive is a critical tool for brands to scale, differentiate and compete effectively. Moreover, we’ve made onboarding easy. With Object Edge and Attentive, clients can be up and running in weeks.”
We’re excited about our partnership with Object Edge as they are driving innovation around next generation digital experiences and customer engagement,” said Eric Feuerstein, Director of Alliances at Attentive. “This combination of rich technological insight, innovative approaches, and best-in-class solutions will reap great rewards for organizations looking to unlock a top revenue channel and drive even greater customer loyalty and experience through SMS."
In partnership, Object Edge and Attentive support their enterprise clients by creating customized, seamless experiences for their customers, partners and associates.
About Object Edge
Established in 1994, Object Edge is a MACH-certified, award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by creating effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support commerce, content, subscription, and CPQ with a data-driven, highly collaborative, and best-in-class team. Find us at objectedge.com and on LinkedIn.
About Attentive
Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business to consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 4,500 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, and Coach rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences. To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentivemobile.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.
