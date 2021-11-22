Digital Consultancy Object Edge joins the MACH Alliance
Object Edge joins the MACH Alliance to Support Innovation in Digital Experience
We are thrilled to join our colleagues in the MACH Alliance. We are aligned in creating future-facing, scalable, and innovative solutions for effortless digital experiences on world-class platforms.”WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge joins the MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In a challenging digital landscape, Object Edge helps businesses differentiate and compete by serving their customers, partners, and associates with digital experiences that feel effortless.
The MACH Alliance, (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless) is rooted in the common belief that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences.
"We're excited for Object Edge to be joining us,” says Kelly Goetsch, chairman of the MACH Alliance. “Their commitment to forward-thinking architectures and innovations makes them a natural fit," he continues.
“We are thrilled to be joining our colleagues in the MACH Alliance,” says Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge. The MACH Alliance and Object Edge are fundamentally aligned - in creating future-facing, scalable, and architecturally innovative solutions that build effortless digital experiences on top of world-class platforms. We work to be a nimble, agile, and a scalable partner for enterprise businesses.”
Object Edge is committed to making complex digital experiences feel effortless through exceptional design, technology implementations, and data. With the MACH Alliance membership, Object Edge underscores its commitment to innovation, best-in-breed partners, and a customer-centric approach to building digital experiences.
About Object Edge
Established in 1994, Object Edge is an award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands and manufacturers. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by serving their customers, partners, and associates through effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support content, commerce, subscription, and CPQ with a data-driven, highly collaborative, and best-in-class team. Learn more at objectedge.com or find us on LinkedIn.
About the MACH Alliance
The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.
The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
