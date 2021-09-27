Object Edge Announces New VP of Account Management, Rakesh Srivastava
Object Edge, an award-winning digital consultancy, has announced the hiring of Rakesh Srivastava as Vice President of Account Management.
Object Edge, an award-winning digital consultancy, has announced the hiring of Rakesh Srivastava as Vice President of Account Management. He will be responsible for ensuring client success and growth in their partnership with Object Edge. His joining Object Edge signals an investment in and commitment to the success and growth of Object Edge's portfolio of enterprise businesses.
— Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge
“We’re thrilled that an experienced professional like Rakesh has joined our organization,” said Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge. “He brings a depth of knowledge, cultural alignment, and an incredible track record of building and growing customer relationships with enterprise partners.”
Rakesh’s experience spans Client Engagement, Program Management, Vendor Management, and Business Operations. He has worked with customers across financial services, eCommerce, and hi-tech industry verticals.
“I’m excited to be a part of Object Edge as we continue to harness long-term relationships with clients and continually grow within the digital space,” says Rakesh. “The culture is very focused on employees and customers,” he continues. “Bringing those two groups together and getting alignment ensures that our clients achieve and exceed their business goals.”
About Object Edge
Established in 1994, Object Edge is an award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands and manufacturers. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by serving their customers, partners, and associates through effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support content, commerce, and CPQ with a data-driven, highly collaborative, and best-in-class team. Learn more at objectedge.com or find us on LinkedIn.
