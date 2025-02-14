Anglers: Give your input for the proposed 2025 spring/summer Chinook salmon seasons

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public input on management strategies for spring and summer Chinook salmon for the Clearwater Basin, Hells Canyon, Rapid River (lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers), and South Fork Salmon River fisheries. Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for upcoming spring and summer Chinook salmon and gathering public input on the upcoming season proposals from Feb. 14 to March 1.

The public can view and comment on the proposed seasons online at Fish and Game’s Chinook page.

The 2025 spring Chinook salmon seasons and limits are scheduled to be set by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission during its March 26 meeting in Boise. Summer Chinook salmon seasons are usually set in June.