FinPub Solutions Launches Innovative New Infinity Portal Designed for Financial Publishers
So far the reaction in the industry has been incredibly encouraging. It looks like the sky's the limit”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinPub Solutions, a Fort Lauderdale Florida Company, has launched a new online portal called Infinity.
— John Todora CEO
Infinity is designed to be a content and marketing solution for the entire financial publishing industry and beyond.
The portal was designed as a solution for publishers to scale their businesses without taking on the expense of full time employees to do it using only the hours they need, when they need them and providing a wide range of services from their multimedia department, development department, marketing department and copy and content department.
The Infinity Portal was designed to cut up to 50% of the cost financial publishers take on when producing new content and marketing materials for product launches.
The Finpub Infinity portal is positioned to be a reliable and cost effective and time saving alternative to full time employees, agencies or freelancers.
"Infinity is the answer to 'The Great Resignation’ that most of the country is feeling, because it was designed so that companies in the financial publishing space could have the flexibility to use managed resources as they needed them and to do it for as low as $19 an hour." said John Todora, CEO of FinPub Solutions. "We opened the beta program strong, already signing some of the bigger publishers in the space. So far the reaction in the industry has been incredibly encouraging. It looks like the sky's the limit for Infinity."
Additionally, FinPub's Infinity portal was designed by financial publishers for financial publishers, so the program doesn’t just make the promise to cut costs for many publishers, but also brings a quality of work from industry veterans that have been in the field for over 10 years working with some of the most well known brand names in the vertical.
FinPub Beta launched December 1st to a small group of publishers, but is now available for wide use across the industry.
For more information visit their official website at https://finpubsolutions.com or go to https://finpubsolutions.com/booking
About FInPub Solutions
Founded in 2019, FinPub Solutions is the ultimate problem solving team of experienced financial industry marketers, copy and content writers, programmers, graphic artists, video editors, SEO specialists, and PR experts with over 10 years of experience.
What makes FinPub special? There are few people on the planet with an understanding of financial marketing more than the founders of FinPub, who have managed billions of emails (yes billions), acquired millions of leads and buyers, and built hundreds of financial websites.
You can get in touch with the CEO at john@finpubsolutions.com
Jiezel Brazil
Real PR People
+1 954-408-9000
