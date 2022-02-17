REBRAND THE MAN CAMPAIGN ACTIVATING on FEBRUARY 22
Black Fathers “Stepping Up to the Plate” at the Georgia State Capitol
I’m honored to stand with I’m a Father F1rst and the important work it does to strengthen our communities.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting their money where their mouths are, black fathers and civic leaders are joining the nonprofit organization I’m a Father F1rst, at the Georgia Capitol, Tuesday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. (EST) as part of its “Rebrand The Man” program.
— Senator Lestor G. Jackson III
Led by Founders Keith A. Lewis, Jr. and Jermaine “Towd” Clarke, more than 60 men are scheduled to pledge, in a show of solidarity, to change the narrative for young men by highlighting successful men and good fathers in the community so they can see who they can be, while challenging other fathers to get involved in mentoring.
The Honorable Lester G. Jackson, III, says “I’m honored to stand with I’m a Father F1rst and the important work it does to strengthen our communities. It is vital that we do all we can to reduce the number of fatherless homes here in Georgia and across the country, and I’m a Father F1rst is taking the lead on giving Black men a voice on this issue.“ State Senator Jackson is the official host of the Capitol event.
“The Challenger”, Jeremy Crane, founder of the nonprofit Lives Matter Period, will deliver a keynote address focusing on his dual mission; to place middle school students on a path towards entrepreneurship and college readiness and to inspire the next generation of black male educators by way of hands-on teaching opportunities.
Jay Morrison, real estate mogul and founder of the most prominent black-owned real estate crowdfund, Tulsa Real Estate Fund, will show his support of Rebrand the Man by leading the men in the Unity Pledge. Morrison, Founder and CEO of the Legacy Center, a media privation center and event space located just minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport with over 30,000 square feet of space, will offer the Center as part of his Unity Pledge.
Lewis & Clarke said “Since we started the Rebrand The Man campaign, more than 2,500 young men have been mentored, clothed, and trained. We would encourage anyone that has the opportunity to join us and understand it takes all of us to offer opportunities for these youth. “
I’m a Father F1rst was founded in 2017 as an organization with a mission of reducing fatherless homes in the country by providing resources to young men and redefine what it means to be a father as well as giving a unique voice to the black man, as his vital role can make a difference in the success or failure of our communities. When the father becomes less present or less visible in the home, our communities suffer.
Studies show that one in four families in the United States does not have a father present in the home.
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
angela@fullcircleconsultinggroup.net