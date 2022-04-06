Patrick Joosten 'The essence of color and imagination ``

Patrick-Joosten-Artiste-peintre-Artist-of-the-future-1140x Red-sea-Underwater-Patrick Joosten - 2018-July-05th Bodies-Patrick-Joosten-2019-October-3rd-5-Mo

Patrick Joosten's flowing gestures are full of emotional dedication. His artworks convince predominantly with the pathos of their colors.

The resulting stretches of painting become screens of projection for the observer's thoughts, emotions and dreams. ” — Patrick Joosten

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Joosten is predominantly a self-taught artist, and doesn't follow any particular artistic movement. Instead, he paints, draws for the pleasure of creation, hoping to share moments of emotion with those who appreciate modern art. Joosten offers energetic, powerful abstract works, often inspired by nature, with the constant search to bring emotions and pleasure.

"Patrick Joosten's flowing gestures are full of emotional dedication. His artworks convince predominantly with the pathos of their colors. With his acrylic paintings, Joosten takes observers to a new reality, created by his wide brush stroke, and his way of scraping one color across the next to create unique transitions. The traces of his tools bear witness to his process-oriented way of working. The texture of colored spaces is a special focus in his work. The resulting stretches of painting become screens of projection for the observer's thoughts, emotions and dreams. Abstraction seems to have grown a soul. At times, a deep Sky blue starts a conversation with bright red structures, or an immaterial lemon-yellow run into a figure sporting a gray design."-A. Akoun.

Patrick Joosten was featured in the most recent issue of ArtTour International Magazine www.arttourinternational.com

To learn more about this artist please visit https://www.patrick-joosten.com/

