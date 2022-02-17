NovoaGlobal® Honored at GrowFL Companies to Watch Gala
My proudest moment was when we were awarded an eight-figure contract with our U.S. capital, Washington D.C. It was quite an achievement. Today, we've served the District of Columbia for over a decade.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. is proud to be recognized at the 11th Annual GrowFL Companies to Watch Awards Gala. GrowFL Companies to Watch recognizes growing second-stage companies headquartered in Florida. Developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation, Companies to Watch is a unique way to honor the companies who demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes, making them worth watching.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
As part of the GrowFL recognition, NovoaGlobal CEO Carlos Lofstedt was interviewed for the I-4 Business magazine. The full interview can be read on the GrowFL website and viewed here: https://growfl.com/2021programbook/novoaglobal/
Notably, when Carlos Lofstedt was asked what his proudest moment as CEO was, he responded, “My proudest moment was when we were awarded an eight-figure contract with our U.S. capital, Washington D.C. It was quite an achievement. Today, we have served the District of Columbia for more than a decade.”
Mr. Lofstedt defines a successful business as having good people, being profitable, having customers who rave about you, continually developing and growing, enjoying what you do, and making a difference. He says, today the company fulfills this definition and he is confident in its future development.
Lofstedt reflects that being selected as a GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree means the company is growing and doing it right. NovoaGlobal is being recognized and honored amongst other businesses for the innovative technology and business strategies implemented. Customers give the company high praise for their service and technology, they know they save lives every day, and with this honor NovoaGlobal is recognized by its peers as a company worth watching.
When Carlos Lofstedt was asked what is NovoaGlobal’s competitive edge and what makes the company different he responded, “We compete with companies that are extremely large, much larger than we are. Most of them are traded on the stock exchange. We’re a smaller player, but we have advantages.”
Mr. Lofstedt continued, “We provide a very high service level. Anyone can call our customers and hear raving reviews about us, and that has to do with the level of service we maintain with our customers. We are innovators and are always creating new solutions. The bigger companies are focused on their core business and what makes the most money, but we have developed applications that integrate with our products and enhance safety, educate people and save lives.”
“We are also known to have exceptional picture and video quality,” Mr. Lofstedt concluded, “In addition, we have managed to outperform the largest companies in the market in system performance.”
About NovoaGlobal
NovoaGlobal is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.
For more information on NovoaGlobal visit https://novoaglobal.com/
About GrowFL:
GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company’s continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida’s economy. Website: https://www.growfl.com.
About Edward Lowe Foundation:
The Edward Lowe Foundation was established in 1985 by Ed and Darlene Lowe to leverage entrepreneurship as a strategy for economic growth and community development. The foundation’s entrepreneurship initiatives focus on second-stage companies, which are growth-oriented firms that have moved beyond startup but have not yet reached maturity. Its peer learning, leadership education, and strategic information programs are geared to help these companies continue growing. For more information, visit www.EdwardLowe.org.
