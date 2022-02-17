Hemp CR Inc continues to move forward in Costa Rica and Latin America Hemp and CBD Markets
“We are ready to help the Hemp and Medical Cannabis Industry in Costa Rica and Latin America move forward” Tim Morales, CEO Hemp CR Inc
There will be many investment opportunities in the Hemp and Medical Cannabis Industries in Costa Rica.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of dedication and hard work, the Costa Rican Congress is poised to accept the President’s proposed changes to the Hemp and Medical Cannabis Bill #23188. Hemp CR Inc is looking forward to expanding in Costa Rica and Latin America Hemp and CBD Markets.
— Timothy Morales
“We began working with Costa Rica on their medical tourism and healthcare issues in 2008, and later on the first Hemp and Medical Cannabis Bill in 2015, with then-Senator Dr. Marvin Atencio. Now, thanks to the hard work of Senator Zoila Rosa Volio, the new bill’s current sponsor, and the many others involved, the bill is ready to be passed. “Hemp CR stands ready to support and assist in these new opportunities in Costa Rica and other Latin countries”, said Tim Morales, CEO of Hemp CR Inc. “This has been a long journey, from providing Hemp and Medical Cannabis education to elected officials, to putting together the first Latin American Hemp and Medical Cannabis Conferences in 2016. Now with passage of the current bill, we are ready to help the Hemp and Medical Cannabis Industry in Costa Rica and Latin America move forward”.
Hemp CR Inc is working with their previously announced distribution partner, Newport Pharmaceuticals of Costa Rica. Newport will be adding many new CBD and Hemp products to be distributed throughout Costa Rica and Latin American.
Mr. Morales will again be attending the 8th Annual NOCO Hemp Expo in Denver, CO on March 23-25th, 2022. This event is the largest Hemp Expo in the US, and he will be looking for interesting products and opportunities to present in Latin America.
If you are an Accredited Investor and are interested in these new and exciting Latin market opportunities, contact Tim Morales for a one- on-one discussion exploring these untapped markets. Distribution is key to any successful product, and through its strategic partnerships, Hemp CR is uniquely positioned to participate in the growth opportunities.
For more information on Hemp CR Inc
Contact: Timothy Morales email info@hempcr.com website: www.hempcr.com
Timothy Morales
Hemp CR Inc
+1 888-436-7271
Info@hempcr.com