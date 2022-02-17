Former TV Anchors, Comedian & Actress, Author Come Together at Arizona Christian Women’s Ministry IGNITED Event
East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection brings together Christian women to reach all women to encourage, support, to do life together and impact the lives of others in our community, country and in our world.
IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World A Special Event for a Special Time Laugh, Connect and Be Inspired, Motivated and Ignited!
Friday, April 29 will feature the comedic stylings of comedian and actress Kerri Pomarolli at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, April 30 beginning at 9:00 am, the event will host former TV news personalities Andrea Robinson and Kari Lake as well as local author Chelsea Love.
Given the recent and sometimes ongoing turmoil experienced in our lives and in our world, we are inviting women to join us for a weekend of lighthearted and empowering speakers that will share how God’s guidance and wisdom encourage each of us to be bold and to ignite His purposes for our life. NOTE: This is not a political event and EVCWMC does not endorse or support any political candidate.
Contact Jo Gambosi, President 480-442-7167 evcwministry@gmail.com
The East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) mission is to reach women in our communities to help them do life together and to help them find their true identity, abilities and gifts. Although from different backgrounds, different pasts and different stories, we have a unified purpose to move and Ignite others to live out their potential and life purpose.
