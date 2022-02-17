Submit Release
Former TV Anchors, Comedian & Actress, Author Come Together at Arizona Christian Women’s Ministry IGNITED Event

Christian Women, faith ministry, empower and impact communities

East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection brings together Christian women to reach all women to encourage, support, to do life together and impact the lives of others in our community, country and in our world.

Guest speakers

IGNITED speakers Kari Lake, Andrea Robinson, Chelsea Love , Kerri Pomarolli

IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World A Special Event for a Special Time Laugh, Connect and Be Inspired, Motivated and Ignited!

In this world you will have trouble. But take heart, I have overcome the world”
— From the Bible John, chapter 16, verse 33
MESA, ARIZONA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry (EVCWMC) will host “IGNITED: Overcoming in an Unsettled World”, on April 29-30, 2022 at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 1600 Country Club Rd, Mesa.

Friday, April 29 will feature the comedic stylings of comedian and actress Kerri Pomarolli at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, April 30 beginning at 9:00 am, the event will host former TV news personalities Andrea Robinson and Kari Lake as well as local author Chelsea Love.

Given the recent and sometimes ongoing turmoil experienced in our lives and in our world, we are inviting women to join us for a weekend of lighthearted and empowering speakers that will share how God’s guidance and wisdom encourage each of us to be bold and to ignite His purposes for our life. NOTE: This is not a political event and EVCWMC does not endorse or support any political candidate.

Contact Jo Gambosi, President 480-442-7167 evcwministry@gmail.com

The East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection (EVCWMC) mission is to reach women in our communities to help them do life together and to help them find their true identity, abilities and gifts. Although from different backgrounds, different pasts and different stories, we have a unified purpose to move and Ignite others to live out their potential and life purpose.

Jo Gambosi
East Valley Christian Women’s Ministry Connection
+1 480-442-7167
Evcwministry@gmail.com
