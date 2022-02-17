Burgum: DON’T QUIT Campaign launches in North Dakota; three schools to be selected for fitness centers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected the state of North Dakota for its 2022 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.

The NFGFC, chaired by fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools in North Dakota. School nominations will be accepted starting today until March 16. Interested schools should visit http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/, then click on the North Dakota state seal to download the short application.

“The health and well-being of North Dakotans is a top priority of our administration,” Burgum said. “Getting kids interested in fitness and good nutrition at an early age will yield benefits well into the future. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign that Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils are bringing to North Dakota provides a great opportunity for every elementary and middle school in the state to show how they make fitness a priority. By doing so, they could be rewarded with a brand new DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center for their efforts.”

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Gov. Doug Burgum champion my vision by jumping onboard and welcoming us into the great state of North Dakota. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that childhood obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue,” Steinfeld said. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 38 states plus Washington, D.C., and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family including North Dakota. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact these fitness centers have on students and communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place. Not only are we seeing increased academic scores but we are also seeing self-esteem skyrocket. Our kids are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

The NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to all 50 states within the next few years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Co., Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. MyFitnessStore.com provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs, according to NFGFC. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.