YoReSpot Partners with Canada Unity to Announce Exclusive Donation Platform for Freedom Convoy 2022

BAYARD, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of GoFundMe’s recent decision to revoke all donations given to the Freedom Convoy in Canada, YoReSpot, a censor free social media platform, and Canada Unity, one of the main organizers for Freedom Convoy 2022, have partnered to provide a freedom-loving donation platform.

“It’s disgraceful what GoFundMe did to both the truckers and all of those who donated their hard-earned money,” said Brandon Irlbeck, CEO of YoReSpot. “We felt that someone needed to step up and I’m glad we can provide the platform.” Unlike GoFundMe, all donations will go towards the costs of fuel first, food, and lodging to help those protesting.

“We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people,” said James Bauder, President and founder of Canada Unit/Convoy for freedoms/#operationbearhug #bearhugottawa #bearhugcanada #bearhugusa. “Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.”

Irlbeck and James confirm they have a solution and have tested it successfully. YoReSpot has been announced as the official exclusive donation platform for the convoy movement and hopes to become the central platform for America's convoys as well.

For those interested in donating or learning more, make a free account at https://yorespot.com and then visit https://yorespot.com/donation/2/freedom-convoy-2022.

YoReSpot is America's #1 choice as an alternative to Facebook and has quickly become the leading platform with the most features in comparison to any other platform in the market.

Canada Unity is all about brining unity back into the community a very familiar feeling for both companies.

YoReSpot and Canada Unity are publicly announcing a partnership in order to try and end mandates for masks and vaccines.

"It's not that I'm anti-vax its more of a human rights issue, even though I choose not to vax myself. I should have the right to choose what's injected into my body not the government." Says Irlbeck.

