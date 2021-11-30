YoReSpot Has A YoReFone Give-A-Way

YoReSpot Brandon Irlbeck (CEO YoReSpot)

YoReSpot stays spot on with unity and community

BAYARD, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YoReSpot is at it yet again, proving they stand behind the slogan they preach. On 11/27/2021 YoReSpot's CEO gifted 3 Phones (YoReFones) to Darren Clarkson, Norma Jean, and Barbara Loss. YoReSpot announced earlier that day they would have a livestream to pick site users in a drawing to receive these devices.

YoReSpot Launched YoReFones after users brought it to Brandon Irlbeck's attention, that security and performance are lacking from apple and android stock devices. Irlbeck released the YoReFone a few weeks later and started selling them at a very modest price of $375. As of 11/26/2021 thru 11/30/2021 they are also $125 off.

YoReSpot is already know across the great USA as the #1 alternative to Facebook and according to AlexaRank and HyperStat they are holding strong.

YoReSpot prides itself on honesty and real user engagements.

According to an anonymous user when asked why he chooses YoReSpot over the rest he stated " I was on a few, if not all alternatives until I realized the dishonesty from the owners. People need to research CEO's and research companies that claim they are being endorsed by celebrities. Paying celebrities to say what you type is not an endorsement.

Irlbeck had nothing to add other then a chuckle and would not comment further.

YoReSpot has done an amazing if not flawless job calming down disgruntled Ex-Facebookians and shown the world love and unity exist.