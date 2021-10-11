YoReSpot's Success Leads To Competition Selling!

Brandon Irlbeck (CEO YoReSpot) YoReSpot

YoReSpot is dominating the social networking world!

BAYARD, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YoReSpot has taken the world by surprise when it comes to offering an alternative to Facebook. YoReSpot offers unity and community with free speech for all. In October a competitor emailed CEO Brandon Irlbeck to discuss selling OneSpace/Phoenix Social to him. Irlbeck accepted and made the purchase. Now the site https://phoenixsocial.org reads Sold to YoReSpot LLC. Brandon Irlbeck and Lee Arcadia both remain friends and are happy with the purchase.

YoReSpot has merged OneSpace's users with its own and even with the technical hiccup with YoReSpot's old server company PhoenixNap they are doing better then ever.

YoReSpot has been under fire since the election for providing free speech and uniting everyone in one place. PhoenixNap illegally held a password for a database server and according to emails Irlbeck provided they broke an antitrust law as well. Irlbeck's legal team moved quickly to gain access and move the database to a local server so this would never happen again.

Irlbeck has huge plans for YoReSpot's growth and presence in the social networking world and he is proving to be on target. "If you love America, Freedom, and Family, YoReSpot should be YoRe new home!," Says Irlbeck.

YoReSpot is now in the top 8,000 sites in the united states according to AlexRank verifying YoReSpot's success.

YoReSpot has picked up many celebrity influencers and launched two more sites.

https://yoretube.net is an alternative to YouTube and Irlbeck will be releasing an app very soon.

YoReTok has already been launched and is in the Google Playstore while Apple is Pending its release. YoReTok is an alternative to TicTok.

YoReSpot has teamed up with YourNews and Pro America 360 to create an unstoppable force.

