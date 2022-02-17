Boeing C-17 Contract Awarded to TurbineAero

About

In 2016, Gores announced the purchase of Triumph Air Repair – Chandler, Triumph Engines – Tempe, and multiple businesses within Triumph Aviation Services Asia – Thailand, and renamed the combined entities under one global brand called TurbineAero, Inc. TurbineAero was created to become the world’s most comprehensive, flexible and customer focused APU MRO Services company in the world. Today, TurbineAero is the world’s leading independent aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers focused on APUs and related products. The businesses provide military, commercial, and regional airline customers with a comprehensive maintenance solution for their legacy and new APU engine models. The combined entity provides global coverage from two modern facilities located in Chandler, Arizona, and Chonburi, Thailand. In addition, it is a provider of hot-section component manufacturing and repair services for original equipment manufacturers, aircraft operators, and repair and overhaul providers, offering extensive and unique capabilities, including complex machining, engineering, inspection, non-destructive testing, and thermal coatings in its Tempe, Arizona facility.