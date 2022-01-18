TurbineAero, Inc. Announces leadership transition
Global APU MRO leverages top leadership for expanded growth
— Peter Gille
TurbineAero announced today the culmination of a planned leadership transition, promoting TurbineAero’s current Chief Operating officer, Peter Gille, to Chief Executive Officer. Rob Wilson, TurbineAero’s CEO since August 2018, will remain as TurbineAero’s Executive Chairman.
Peter Gille has 20 yrs of experience in the aviation industry and has been with TurbineAero and its predecessor companies since 2006. Prior to Mr. Gille’s COO role, he held a variety of top leadership roles, including TurbineAero’s Asia operations for 5 years and was instrumental in the 2019 opening of a newly constructed 80,000 facility in Chonburi, Thailand. Peter started his career with a progression of technical and leadership positions with Sabena Technics in Belgium and holds a Master’s in Engineering from the University of Brussels and has completed advanced business development coursework at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business in Singapore.
“Peter’s deep experience and expertise in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft and systems, and his track record of leadership and achievement at TurbineAero, makes him the right choice for CEO as we enter an exciting period of growth,” said Mr. Wilson, TurbineAero’s Executive Chairman.
“We are pleased to have Peter taking on the CEO role at TurbineAero and we are confident he will continue his track record of customer satisfaction, growth and execution at this level,” said Dom Schiano, Chairman of the Board and lead director for The Gores Group. “We look forward to Peter continuing to build on TurbineAero’s strong foundation of technical excellence and customer commitment, and leveraging Rob’s global aerospace business experience,” added Mr. Schiano.
“I am honored and excited to be leading TurbineAero’s global team of specialists, as we enter an exciting phase of our continued growth. I am excited about the value creation we can bring to an even broader base of customers as we continue our growth plans,” said Peter Gille.
About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero is the leading APU MRO service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is a newly constructed, 80,000 sq. ft. facility, just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.
For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com
