TurbineAero Announces New Facility in Asia

Inside TurbineAero's new Thailand facility

New Part 145 MRO Facility near Bangkok Thailand

We intend to keep improving our services by learning from our customers, to be flexible, humble, predictable and transparent.”
— Peter Gille, GM/VP TurbineAero Thailand

THAILAND, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurbineAero Asia Unveils New Facility near Bangkok Thailand

TurbineAero Inc., a portfolio company of The Gores Group, recently welcomed guests from around the world during the official Grand Opening at their new facility in Chonburi, just outside of Bangkok Thailand.

On Friday, 27 September 2019, TurbineAero hosted a private customer engagement to unveil the new 90,000 square foot facility, down the street from their former location. The new facility has maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for GTCP131-9A/-9B/-9C, 331-200/-350/-500, 85-129 and PW901A/C Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), APU components (piece parts) and accessories (LRUs), with plenty of room for growth.

“It is a great honor for my team and myself to host you today in this fantastic building and to show you our equipment, machines, processes, capabilities and our employees,” said Peter Gille, GM/VP of TurbineAero Asia. “We are proud to announce that out of the 12 top ranked airlines in the world, six of them have long-term contracts with TurbineAero Asia for auxiliary power unit (APU) maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). This proves that our quality, turn-time, pricing and service meets and even exceeds requirements.”

“We intend to keep improving our services by learning from our customers, to be flexible, humble, predictable and transparent,” said Peter Gille. “Thank you to our CEO, Rob Wilson and our Board of Directors, Dom Schiano, for having invested in this new facility. This project represents another big step in the development of the Aerospace industry in Thailand and confirms the country’s position being the area of growth within ASEAN and the Asia Pacific region.”

TurbineAero provides commercial, military, regional and international airline customers with comprehensive maintenance solutions for their APUs, accessories and components. Component repair capabilities include 208 in-house developed repair schemes on the GTCP131-9 platform, 308 repairs on the GTCP331-200/-250 product, 355 repairs on GTCP331-350/-500 and many more on TSCP700, GTCP85series, APS2000/3200, PW901, PW980, and turboprop components. Having such advanced engine and APU component repair, along with parts & trading services and APU LRU overhaul services allows TurbineAero to provide superior customer service with cost-effective solutions. The average APU turnaround time is 26 days with component and accessories MRO TAT at 15 days.

TurbineAero Asia’s APU component repair product line holds all main part-145 certifications such as CAAT Thailand, FAA, EASA, CAAC China, JCAB Japan, Indonesia DGCA, ISO AS9110 and more.

“I am very excited to have this state-of-the-art facility completed and look forward to providing our TurbineAero Asia team a platform for offering differentiated service offerings to our customers in the region, fueling our next phase of global growth,” said Rob Wilson, CEO.

About TurbineAero, Inc.
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona USA, TurbineAero is the leading APU MRO service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, Arizona USA and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com

About

In 2016, Gores announced the purchase of Triumph Air Repair – Chandler, Triumph Engines – Tempe, and multiple businesses within Triumph Aviation Services Asia – Thailand, and renamed the combined entities under one global brand called TurbineAero, Inc. TurbineAero was created to become the world’s most comprehensive, flexible and customer focused APU MRO Services company in the world. Today, TurbineAero is the world’s leading independent aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers focused on APUs and related products. The businesses provide military, commercial, and regional airline customers with a comprehensive maintenance solution for their legacy and new APU engine models. The combined entity provides global coverage from two modern facilities located in Chandler, Arizona, and Chonburi, Thailand. In addition, it is a provider of hot-section component manufacturing and repair services for original equipment manufacturers, aircraft operators, and repair and overhaul providers, offering extensive and unique capabilities, including complex machining, engineering, inspection, non-destructive testing, and thermal coatings in its Tempe, Arizona facility.

