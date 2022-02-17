Jim Belushi Joins Educational Workshop for Growers on Pro Cannabis Media Network
Jim Belushi is the most recognizable cannabis grower in the USA now sharing his growing tips on PCM TV
Jim Belushi joins cannabis growers from Humboldt County California to share their knowledge and stories in a free webinar/workshop on Pro Cannabis Media
I’m thrilled to talk with Jim, his commitment and drive for “The Mission” will inspire so many growers, both new and OGs, commercial and home grow. What he’s done to normalize the plant is amazing.”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Belushi, a Discovery Channel and legendary comedic movie actor and the star of “Growin’ Belushi" joins the host of Calling All Growers with Liz Grow and PCM TV Founder Jimmy Young for an exclusive interview on Wednesday February 23rd.
— Liz Grow
That interview will be part of a special free growers workshop/webinar that same evening at 8PM EST. The Workshop with Calling All Growers host Liz Grow will feature Belushi's growing experiences and some of the most seasoned growers from the Emerald Triangle and Humboldt County.
Wendy Kornberg from Sunnabis and Humboldt’s Full Sun farms in Humboldt was the featured guest “host” during the PCM TV debut of Calling All Growers with Liz Grow on February 9th. She returns two weeks later on the February 23rd for this free growing webinar. The show and webinar live streams on the Pro Cannabis Media network on the second Wednesday of every month on many streaming platforms including ROKU, Apple, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn Live and procannabismedia.com.
“I’ve been a fan of the Belushi family for decades, said Jimmy Young, his Growin’ Belushi show is a can’t miss for any cannabis enthusiast now. The writing is clever and the reality of the challenges of being a grower in the industry are shared in a comedic and classic manner from his Belushi’ Farms ranch in Oregon. We share the same first name and a similar passion for the plant, and the entire growing industry.”
Growhouse Media’s Liz Grow from Austin Texas, recently joined the on camera talent hosts on Pro Cannabis Media for the launch of the Calling All Growers show that will live stream on the second Wednesday and 4th Wednesday of every month. Legendary grower Ed Rosenthal is booked for the March Show and workshop. Liz’s Grow House show has been a regular program on High Times TV where Liz has become a nationally recognized talent.
“I’m thrilled to talk with Jim, his commitment and drive for “The Mission” will inspire so many growers, both new and OGs, commercial and home grow. Said Liz Grow. What he’s done to normalize the plant and free cannabis prisoners is heroic and I can’t wait to talk to him about growing your own medicine and sharing that knowledge with others.”
About Pro Cannabis Media: Pro Cannabis Media is a network of like-minded pro-cannabis content producers who tell the stories of the emerging cannabis industry in their own words. Our news, talk, informational and educational content is distributed on PCM TV a 24-7 live streaming and on demand platform on ROKU, APPLE + multiple social media platforms as well as our own website procannabismedia.com. Pro Cannabis Media was recently named the best emerging Cannabis Media company in USA by Global Health and Pharma magazine out of the UK.
About Grow House Media –
Grow House Media is an Austin Texas based video production company that is clearing the air (or is it smoke?) around the most misunderstood plant on the planet. The Grow House show features edutainment, the intersection of education and entertainment, advocacy and amusement, telling the truth about cannabis and having fun along the way.Founded by husband-and-wife team Liz Grow and Patrick Pope, Grow House Media is Texas’ only 100% cannabis-focused production company.
For more information
Jimmy Young 617-943-3724 Jimmy@procannabismedia.com
Liz Grow ********* Liz@growhousemedia.co
Jimmy Young
Pro Cannabis Media
+1 617-943-3724
jimmy@procannabismedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Growin' Belushi's Jim Belushi on Free Growing Workshop on Pro Cannabis Media