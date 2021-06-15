Network Talent Dave Briggs debuts The Cannversation on Pro Cannabis Media with NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

50% or more NFL Players use cannabis! Megatron Calvin Johnson tells Network Talent Dave Briggs on The Cannversation on ProCannabisMedia

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network TV Anchor Dave Briggs launchesThe Cannversation on Pro Cannabis Media’s PCM TV6-foot-5, 235 pounds, 4.3 - 40-yard dash and soft hands on top of it all. Attributes never before seen in a NFL wide receiver, before Calvin Johnson that is. That's why the Detroit Lions legend will be forever known as "Megatron." Calvin is also unique in that he'll be the first ever cannabis business owner (PRIMITV is the dispensary in Michigan) to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Prior to his induction Megatron is the first guest on the debut episode of "The Cannversation" with longtime national network anchor Dave Briggs.“More athletes and celebrities are getting involved with cannabis for business than ever before, and I’m looking forward to having a candid Cannversation with them all,' said Briggs. “We’ve got quite a few professionals with brand names lined up for future interviews where we will take a big step towards acceptance and normalcy for this plant that’s been used for 5000 years as a medicine and treatment.” The interview program will also have some fun, telling sports stories from their career and sharing perspective about today's athletes and the future of the cannabis industry as well as their role in it.Dave Briggs has worked at CNN and FOX News (yes both) as well as NBC and Turner Sports during this network career in broadcast journalism including a four-year stint in Boston during the Golden Age of Sports from 2004-2008. “I see so many former pros substituting opioid prescriptions for medicinal marijuana, now is the time for change, and the sooner we share personal stories of these celebrities who are involved with this new industry, the sooner we can reach normalcy and fight the stigma that has followed this plant for the past 80 years of misinformation.”The interview show will debut in a live stream on Pro Cannabis Media’s content distribution network channel called PCM TV on Wednesday June 16th at 9PM. PCM TV is distributed on ROKU and Apple TV’s streaming services, Twitch, Linked In, YouTube, Facebook, and on procannabismedia.com. PCM TV features news, talk, information, and educational content that live streams 24-7 through its ROKU channel and onto procannabismedia.com. The Cannversation with Dave Briggs will be available on demand on the various social media video outlets above plus be turned into an audio only podcast and distributed on all leading platforms including iTunes, Spotify etc.About Pro Cannabis Media – PCM TV is a content distribution network based in a suburb of Boston, MA. Pro Cannabis Media produces three original programs a week including a weekly 'Weed Talk News' show, 'In The Weeds with Jimmy Young' podcast, and the live streamed Green Rush Live talk show on Fridays at 4PM. PCM live streams content from five other producers of news, information, talk, and educational content 24-7 on PCM TV on ROKU’s streaming channels, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and their own website procannabismedia.comContact Isabelle Turner @ 781-856-1011 or isabelle@procannabismedia.com

Calvin Johnson on The Cannversation with Dave Briggs