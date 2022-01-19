High Times TV Personality Liz Grow joins PCM TV 24-7 to host Calling All Growers for Pro Cannabis Media
Liz Grow from High Times TV's Grow House has visited hundreds of cannabis grows in greenhouses, outdoor fields, and now she's on PCM TV with Calling All Growers
I'm thrilled to interview the top growers in the game and share their experiences. Calling All Growers gives the audience a real opportunity to seek help from the best of the best."

— Liz Grow
— Liz Grow
Liz Grow is just as comfortable on camera as she is in cannabis grows of all sizes. Liz has visited hundreds of cannabis growers at their grows, in their fields, green houses or even home gardens. Now she will be hosting a live talk show on growing on Pro Cannabis Media.
Set to debut on Wednesday February 9th at 8PM EST, “Calling All Growers with Liz Grow” will be on the PCM TV Network that live streams 24-7 news, talk, and informational content on their ROKU, APPLE, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and LinkedIn channels and social media pages in addition to procanabismedia.com.
“I’m thrilled to interview the top growers in the game and share their experiences to help the cannabis growing community at-large, and simply, to inspire more people to Grow Your Own! Calling All Growers is a show like none other and gives the audience a real opportunity to seek help from the best of the best.”
Liz Grow from Austin, Texas is the mother of one teenager, and her husband Patrick Pope has executive produced the popular Grow House Series on High Times TV for the past three years. She has interviewed commercial growers, the craft growers, and the grower next door who prides themselves on growing the best strains possible of this complicated and powerful plant.
“As an advocate for cannabis, helping people learn to grow and get excited about growing cannabis is the most important contribution that I can make! Growers will not only find a really helpful resource, but also a community of cultivators at every level. Calling ALL Growers means just that - If you grow, want to grow, or have ever been curious about growing cannabis, we’re talking to you!”
PCM TV founder Jimmy Young first met Liz and Patrick at CANEX 2019 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. “Sometimes when you meet someone for the first time, you feel destined to work with them, and that’s exactly how I felt when I met Liz and Patrick at a cannabis social club in Jamaica. Said Jimmy, “Her knowledge, personality, and passion for the industry matches mine, and we are so excited to launch this show on Pro Cannabis Media.”
Part of the new production will be a closed-circuit webinar available for subscribers only. The educational workshop is scheduled two weeks after the live show on the 4th Wednesday of every month at 8PM EST. Producers are expected to gain a commitment from past guests from Calling All Growers to join the workshop. Direct questions to the experts who will be sharing their knowledge with the participants will be available through a premier subscription. Subscriptions and webinar fees are targeted to be under $40/month that will gain access to all educational workshops on Pro Cannabis Media.
About Grow House media:
Grow House Media is a full-service media agency focused on cannabis and the people & brands taking the game to the next level. Every project is meant to help lift the stigma brought on by decades of prohibition and misinformation, and drive acceptance, love, and widespread use of the cannabis plant for global healing. In addition to their Grow House Channel on High Times TV, Grow House Media has produced a docu-series called Big Texas Hemp set to premiere in 2022. They are seen as authorities in the cannabis media space.
About Pro Cannabis Media:
Pro Cannabis Media is a network of like-minded pro-cannabis content producers who tell the stories of the emerging cannabis industry in their own words. Our news, talk, informational and educational content is distributed on PCM TV a 24-7 live streaming and on demand platform on ROKU, APPLE + multiple social media platforms as well as our own website procannabismedia.com. Pro Cannabis Media was recently named the best emerging Cannabis Media company in USA by Global Health and Pharma magazine out of the UK.
