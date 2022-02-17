Vido's Health & Beauty USA Plans to Roll Out Moisturizing and Hydrating Skincare Products With Hemp Seed Oil
HSO Skincare Products from Europe Coming to America
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products combine Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance your appearance.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty USA will soon roll out moisturizing and hydrating skincare products with Hemp Seed Oil that can protect skin during the harsh winter weather.
The cold air, indoor heat, and winter wind can damage skin, leaving it dry, red, irritated, itching, flaking, and peeling
“Your skin is under attack during the winter months,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “Your skin needs a lot of moisture, hydration, and care to keep it looking radiant and healthy.
“Our products hydrate, tone, and rejuvenate the body, especially hair and skin,” Plummer added. “Our skincare moisturizes and soothes inflammation because we use Hemp Seed Oil. We have several products that are perfect for keeping your skin moist and glowing.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA plans to roll out its herbal skincare elixirs with Hemp Seed Oil later this year in the U.S.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
“Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products combine Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance your appearance,” Plummer said.
Voesh.com says Hemp Seed Oil offers several benefits for the skin, including:
● Reducing inflammation
● Deeply moisturizes
● Contains anti-aging properties
● Prevents free radical damage
● Relieves stress
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA uses Hemp Seed Oil because it contains a high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids and its ratio of omega-6 to omega-3, which is 3:1.
“Hemp Seed Oil has the perfect ratio of 3:1 according to many authoritative sites, such as WebMD,” Plummer added. “HSO contains other ingredients that help your skin, including vitamins A, C, and E.”
A 2018 study from the National Institute of Health found that Hemp Seed Oil promotes collagen, which provides structural support, elasticity, and moisture for skin.
Troy Plummer, co-founder, along with his wife, Iva, said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products also contain natural ingredients, such as Macadamia Oil, Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Green Tea, Thyme Oil, Nettle Leaf Extracts, Burdock roots, Eucalyptus, Peppermint oils, and many more.
“We are using a powerful ingredient, Hemp Seed Oil, that offers many benefits for your skin,” Troy said.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
