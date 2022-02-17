Couple therapy can treat delayed ejaculation - a guide to the issue

Delayed ejaculation can cause emotional upset Delayed ejaculation has many causes

Sexual issues are something that therapists often do not even ask their clients about and clients are often too embarrassed to bring them up.” — Yvonne Judge

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis has released an article on Delayed Ejaculation (DE). The purpose of this article is to be a guide for men with the issue and their loved ones. The article helps sufferers to understand DE and its symptoms. The article also gives several statistics about the disorder, which is very rare. Currently, only 1% of the US population suffers from ejaculatory delay.

This guide goes on to discuss some of the causes of delayed ejaculation, including physical, emotional and relationship causes of DE. It also discusses family and cultural issues that can contribute to problems with the slow down or absence of ejaculation. Finally, the article discusses the treatment of delayed ejaculation. It gives information on medical treatments as well as psychotherapy and counseling interventions such as sex therapy and couple counseling.

The author, Yvonne Judge owner of Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis, states, “Sexual issues are something that therapists often do not even ask their clients about and clients are often too embarrassed to bring them up.” She says that she finds that asking directly in therapy and couple counseling often uncovers issues in client’s sex lives where they have simply been suffering in silence.

Ms. Judge states that sexual issues such as delayed ejaculation can be remedied in therapy. In her practice she uses a combination of sex therapy and couple therapy methods. For couple therapy she uses Emotionally Focused Therapy or Gottman Method Couple Therapy. She then integrates the sex therapy exercises into the couple therapy. “Sex therapy is best done with both partners present”, she states. She also believes that sexual issues such as delayed ejaculation are very treatable, and nothing to be ashamed of.

The guide is intended to be an educational tool for sufferers of delayed ejaculation and their loved ones to help them understand the issue. It is not intended to be a diagnosis or a diagnostic tool.