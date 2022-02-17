$50,000 Wednesday Night Powerball Winner

Half-million-dollar Mississippi Match 5 jackpot winner yet to claim prize

JACKSON, MISS. – Following a big jackpot win on Mississippi Match 5 Tuesday, another Mississippi Lottery player hit the right numbers for the Wednesday, Feb. 16, Powerball® drawing, winning $50,000.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 22, 30, 40, 42 and 48 with a Powerball of 16 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Sprint Mart #9 at 1605 South Adams Street in Fulton.

Check Your Numbers

The winner from Tuesday night’s $524,976 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is still out there. The winning numbers from the Feb. 15 drawing were 02-13-15-19-28. The prized ticket was sold at Ramey’s at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville. The player matched all five numbers correctly and has 180 days to claim the winnings.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions® jackpot is up to $64 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $31 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.

