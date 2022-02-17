7SIGNAL Adds EMEA Distribution Partner ASM Technologies
7SIGNAL Adds EMEA Distribution Partner ASM Technologies as demand for its Wireless Network Monitoring and Management Software grows internationallyCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASM Technologies Limited brings 7SIGNAL’s market-leading Wireless Network Monitoring and Management Software to Europe’s largest system integrators and VARs.
Cleveland, OH – 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, announced today that it has partnered with ASM Technologies Limited, a multi-national and industry-leading IT channel provider. ASM Technologies are the 'Partner of Choice' to Europe's largest Systems Integrators and Value-Added Resellers for supply chain rationalization for non-strategic IT products & services. ASM Technologies has added 7SIGNAL as one of their Platinum Partners, a select group of innovative and disruptive vendors.
The partnership expands 7SIGNAL’s reach in the Digital Experience Monitoring and Wireless Network Monitoring marketplaces and helps meet the needs of the market for visibility into wireless service quality within the $6.35 billion enterprise WLAN market, according to IDC. The market increased 22.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1.7 billion, according to the firm's September report.
The WLAN monitoring and management market in Europe, particularly in the healthcare, manufacturing, and large enterprise segments, is undergoing major change. With “work from anywhere” arriving as the new normal, chip shortages among Access Point manufacturers delaying large infrastructure rollouts, and the explosion of Internet of Things (IoT), global organizations are turning to 7SIGNAL to ensure strong connections between the network and wireless endpoints.
7ISGNAL’s patented Mobile Eye® and Sapphire Eye® products help organizations foster thriving connections and digital experiences. 7SIGNAL products are cloud-based and continuously test Wi-Fi performance at the edge of the network from the device perspective, enabling swift solutions to Wi-Fi issues and stronger connections for mission-critical users, devices, and applications.
ASM Technologies have built a unique position and expertise serving both Europe’s largest system integrators and value-added resellers. ASM has a passion for leveraging proven and emerging technologies launching the next generation of business software and services to the EMEA marketplace. “The demand for high performance, flexible, secure, and cost-effective Wi-Fi solutions makes 7SIGNAL a great addition to our platinum partner portfolio. Our enterprise focus and 7SIGNAL solutions are a great fit,” said Iain Tomkinson, Sales Director of ASM Technologies.
“This partnership provides an important platform for 7SIGNAL to scale across EMEA. With ASM’s unparalleled channel expertise, it gives us that launchpad to access and work with Europe’s largest SI’s and VAR’s. ASM’s collaborative go-to-market knowledge approach will help 7SIGNAL in closing deals through key partners and developing new revenue growth across EMEA,” said Dean Chettra, Director of the EMEA Channel at 7SIGNAL.”
About ASM Technologies Limited
ASM Technologies are a multi-national, industry-leading IT channel provider with offices in Cheshire, London, Paris and Dusseldorf.
Since its inception in 1992, ASM Technologies have become leading experts in their sector and partner with the world’s largest and most successful Resellers and Systems Integrators. They improve profitability through agile technology distribution with customers gaining access to an infinite portfolio of innovative technologies and disruptive vendors. Their vendors are recognized Gartner leaders, challengers, and innovators in a wide range of technologies from Automation, AI, IoT, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Remote Working, and Network Infrastructure.
ASM Technologies have been ranked on The Sunday Times International Track 200 for the second year running and have been named by Business Insider as one of the Top 50 Private Companies for Growth in Greater Manchester.
To learn more about ASM Technologies, visit www.asmtech.com
About 7SIGNAL
7SIGNAL® is a leader in enterprise cloud Wi-Fi performance management. Founded by wireless networking pioneers, the company delivers applications that continuously diagnose the stability of its clients’ Wi-Fi networks. 7SIGNAL applications are designed for the world’s most innovative organizations, educational institutions, hospitals, and government agencies and are currently deployed at Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Kaiser Permanente, University Hospitals and other Fortune 500 companies. 7SIGNAL continuously monitors the connectivity of over 4 million global devices. Learn more at www.7signal.com.
