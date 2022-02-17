US BECOMES THE 4TH CLIENT OF PORTUGUESE GOODS - MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally Portuguese exports to the US surpassed the 4.8 billion dollar mark, a 32% growth compared to 2020 The United States has become the fourth largest importer of Portuguese products and the main export market for Portugal outside the European Union

2021 was a record year for Portuguese exports worldwide. Our companies have remained resilient and have been able to quickly adapt to the after-pandemic new normal in international trade.” — Luis Castro Henriques, CEO of aicep Portugal Global

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States has become the fourth largest importer of Portuguese products and the main export market for Portugal outside the European Union, surpassing the United Kingdom. According to the USITC, in 2021 Portuguese exports to the US reached an amount of 4,8 billion dollars, a 32% increase when compared to 2020 (3.6 B USDs). Even when taking into consideration the negative impact of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Portuguese exports grew 27,5% when compared to 2019 (3.8 B USDs).Besides petroleum oils, which still lead the Portuguese exports to the US, pneumatic tires, pharmaceutical products, articles of natural cork, footwear, bed and table linens, wine, paper and apparel represent a substantial portion of the Portuguese exports to the US.Other products such as furniture, optical and medical instruments, turbojets and turbopropellers, ceramic tableware, and fish and crustaceans have also seen considerable increases.“2021 was a record year for Portuguese exports worldwide. Our companies have remained extremely reliable and resilient and have been able to quickly adapt to the after-pandemic new normal in international trade”, said Luis Castro Henriques, CEO of aicep Portugal Global, Portugal Trade & Investment Agency, the Portuguese government agency responsible for helping the Portuguese companies in their internationalization processes or export activities.“The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have made the US realize its dependence on asian suppliers, which have led to a shift in the sourcing policies of many companies, creating opportunities for new suppliers. We are extremely grateful that many US companies and consumers have recognized the excellent price/quality ratio that Portuguese products have to offer”, said João Mota Pinto, aicep´s director and the Portuguese Trade Commissioner to the USA.Innovation, modernization, sustainability, design, customization and quality are today's strategic focus of the export oriented Portuguese industry.ABOUT THE MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally CAMPAIGN The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign is an AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency initiative directed to the American market. It will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from several industries: from fashion to home furnishings, building materials to technology, food & beverage, and the molds industry.The campaign statement seeks to focus, professionalize, and aggregate Portuguese products and services, allowing them instant recognition for their potential and effort, supported by acknowledging Portugal's reputation as a modern, innovating, and trend-setting country.The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign targets the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom and will take place throughout 2021.The narrative of the digital campaign follows consumer and communication trends. It focuses on the values that differentiate and promote the Portuguese offer's recognition in the international market: Sustainability, Know-how, Tradition, Authenticity, Quality, Design, Innovation, and Customization.Learn more at portugalglobal-northamerica.com/made-in-portugal-naturally About AICEP Portugal Global USA The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy. With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.For more information, visit portugalglobal-northamerica.com

