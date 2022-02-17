Center for Responsive Schools Announces Four-Day Responsive Classroom® Institutes for Summer 2022

About

Center for Responsive Schools (CRS) is a nonprofit educational development organization and publishing house committed to developing high-quality social and emotional learning (SEL) programs, products, and services for students and educators. CRS has a near 40-year history of developing research- and evidence-based SEL programs, products, and services that are used by educators across the world. The work of CRS is designed by educational professionals and rigorously tested, in the classroom and school settings for which they are intended to be implemented, using improvement science research.

