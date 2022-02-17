Center for Responsive Schools Announces Four-Day Responsive Classroom® Institutes for Summer 2022
Both in-person and virtual courses are available in the student-centered social and emotional learning approach to teaching and discipline
Responsive Classroom is a set of well-designed practices intended to create safe, joyful and engaging classrooms and school communities. For 40 years, Responsive Classroom has empowered K–8 educators by giving them the skills they need to ensure a high-quality education for all students.
“We are pleased to offer in-person institutes this summer, in addition to our virtual courses,” Karen Poplawski, chief programs officer for Responsive Classroom, said. “We are excited to connect with fellow educators and help them create optimal learning environments for student success.”
Responsive Classroom summer institutes are open to all K–8 teachers, specialists and administrators. Four-day summer institutes are available for the following courses: Elementary Core Course, Elementary Advanced Course, Middle School Core Course and Middle School Advanced Course. Course descriptions, schedules and registration can be found at https://www.responsiveclassroom.org/courses/institutes/.
About Center for Responsive Schools, Inc.
Center for Responsive Schools (CRS), a not-for-profit educational organization, offers professional development, curriculum and books and resources to support academic, social and emotional learning. CRS is the developer of Responsive Classroom, a research-based education approach associated with greater teacher effectiveness, higher student achievement and improved school climate, and of Fly Five, a comprehensive social-emotional learning curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade. CRS Publishing, the independent publishing arm of Center for Responsive Schools, creates inspiring yet practical books for educators and students to support growth, learning and success in and out of school. For more information about CRS, visit crslearn.org.
