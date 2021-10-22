Center for Responsive Schools Offers Anti-Bullying Resources During National Bullying Prevention Month
Webinars, books and more are available to support educators
Educating all children is the most important work in the world, and schools should be safe, inclusive spaces free from bullying. At CRS, we actively work to put those beliefs into practice.”TURNERS FALLS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Responsive Schools (CRS), a leader in educational development, is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month this October by offering new and time-tested resources to support educators in their bullying prevention efforts. National Bullying Prevention Month is a U.S.-based campaign founded in 2006 by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
— Dr. Lora Hodges
For 40 years, CRS has developed research- and evidence-based social and emotional learning programs, products and services for educators worldwide. All of CRS’s offerings include strategies to create safe, joyful and engaging classrooms and school communities, which can enhance schools’ success in addressing bullying.
“Center for Responsive Schools’ professional development and publications help cultivate positive classroom communities that are inherently anti-bullying environments,” said Dr. Lora Hodges, president and CEO of Center for Responsive Schools. “We believe that educating all children is the most important work in the world, and schools should be safe, inclusive spaces free from bullying. At CRS, we actively work to put those beliefs into practice.”
This month, CRS hosts two webinars on the topic of student observation, which plays an important role in bullying prevention. On Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m. EDT, Responsive Classroom® Curriculum and Instructional Designer Jane Cofie moderated Seeing Students: The Power of Observation. Veteran educator and author of How to Bullyproof Your Classroom, Caltha Crowe, will moderate Bullying Prevention: Careful Observation of Our Students Is Key on Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m. EDT.
At the end of October, CRS will release the second edition of Crowe’s aforementioned book, How to Bullyproof Your Classroom. In the revised and updated edition of this classic book, teachers will learn how to recognize and prevent bullying and create elementary classrooms where kindness and learning flourish.
Additionally, Fly Five: The Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum, a CRS program, includes bullying prevention techniques in certain lessons. Responsive Classroom, CRS’s student-centered social and emotional approach to teaching and discipline, promotes self-discipline, responsibility, and investing students in class rules—all practices that result in a more positive classroom community.
About Center for Responsive Schools, Inc.
Center for Responsive Schools, a not-for-profit educational organization, offers professional development, curriculum and books and resources to support academic, social and emotional learning. CRS is the developer of Responsive Classroom, a research-based education approach associated with greater teacher effectiveness, higher student achievement and improved school climate, and of Fly Five, a comprehensive social-emotional learning curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade. CRS Publishing, the independent publishing arm of Center for Responsive Schools, creates inspiring yet practical books for educators and students to support growth, learning and success in and out of school. For more information about CRS, visit crslearn.org.
Emily Hemingway
Center for Responsive Schools
+1 4132076390
email us here