Responsive Classroom® Reaches 1.6 Million Students Worldwide in Combined Second and Third Quarters of 2021
Demand for social and emotional learning support has increased during coronavirus pandemic
Students need to develop social and emotional skills, as well as academic skills, in order to be successful in and out of school, and that will always be the case.”TURNERS FALLS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, a leader in educational development, has announced that its evidence-based approach to teaching and discipline, Responsive Classroom, has been implemented by 31,313 educators in 1,607 schools in 29 countries from April to September 2021 alone. This is a 54% increase from the previous fiscal year.
Responsive Classroom is a set of well-designed practices intended to create safe, joyful and engaging classrooms and school communities. For nearly 40 years, Responsive Classroom has empowered K–8 educators by giving them the skills they need to ensure a high-quality education for all students.
Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the cornerstone of all Center for Responsive Schools programs and products, including Responsive Classroom. In recent years, there has been a marked increase in schools’ interest in SEL implementation as more school districts recognize the importance of educating the whole child. SEL has been particularly sought after during the coronavirus pandemic, when students’ needs for emotional and trauma support are more pronounced.
“Students are particularly vulnerable right now and need an approach that prioritizes positive community and developmentally responsive teaching in addition to engaging academics and effective management. Responsive Classroom offers all that and more,” said Dr. Lora Hodges, president and CEO of Center for Responsive Schools. “We are very proud to have reached 1.6 million students in the past six months,” Dr. Hodges continued, “and are glad to be able to support schools during this challenging time.”
“We believe that interest in SEL will continue, even when the pandemic’s immediate educational impacts—such as learning loss and readjustment to in-person instruction—begin to fade,” noted Karen Poplawski, chief programs officer for Responsive Classroom. “Students need to develop social and emotional skills, as well as academic skills, in order to be successful in and out of school, and that will always be the case."
Effective districtwide and schoolwide SEL implementation is dependent upon initial and ongoing professional development for all staff members. For more information about SEL funding, visit responsiveclassroom.org/funding.
About Center for Responsive Schools, Inc.
Center for Responsive Schools (CRS), a not-for-profit educational organization, offers professional development, curriculum and books and resources to support academic, social and emotional learning. CRS is the developer of Responsive Classroom, a research-based education approach associated with greater teacher effectiveness, higher student achievement and improved school climate, and of Fly Five, a comprehensive social-emotional learning curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade. CRS Publishing, the independent publishing arm of Center for Responsive Schools, creates inspiring yet practical books for educators and students to support growth, learning and success in and out of school. For more information about CRS, visit crslearn.org.
