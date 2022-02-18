Yelestitches NYFW Fashion Show in Brooklyn, NY

Nigerian Designer Yelestitches joins Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung, Gogo Graham, Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra during NYFW Sunday, February 20th in Brooklyn, NY

African Fashion is Luxury Fashion”
— Abisola Omoyele (Yele) Adelusi

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a $571B USD self-sustaining staple in the luxury fashion industry. Designers travel from around the world to show their latest lines on the runway at in-person and virtual events. Many in the elite circle of the fashion community were upset by Tom Ford dropping out of this season’s shows. Yet, there is still so much more to see from top-tier designers such as Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung, Gogo Graham, Michael Kors, Bibhu Mohapatra, and Yelestitches.

Cultural alignment at NYFW typically draws 230,000 people to the city, but amid the pandemic, the size of the show was cut in half, and runway events were limited to 150-200 attendees, with proof of vaccination required. We have been able to draw in-person numbers of 250 - 400 at our events, and an additional 700 virtually during the pandemic, all while following the CDC COVID19 Guidelines.

The Yelestitches NYFW Fashion Show on February 20th at Hotel RL located at 1080 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY will be a full immersion to the African Diaspora while paying homage to the designer’s, Abisola Omoyele Adelusi, love for human unity as expressed in her designs. Yele’s designs honor her Yoruba Nigerian roots with vibrant colors, vegan fabrics, and unity patterns. Yele also curates the bi-annual Yel Magazine to provide models publishing opportunities while wearing her designs.

S Cubed Productions LLC Public Relations Agency and Like-Minded People NYC gathered fellow partners, designers, and vendors SS House of Couture, Queen Lexii’s Home Collection, Sassy Fashion Corner, Connect CoLab, Fashion Coffee, iHealSX Beauty & Body Care, Prestige Glam Studio, Harlemz1stld3 PR, SMB, Leilani's Love Hair Coloring, Fire Shot by Vision, Nigerian Fusion Chef Segun, singer Etoo Tsana, dancers Les Gazelles Africaines, and celebrity DJ Birane.

Run of the show:
2 PM Preshow Cocktail Hour
3 PM Preshow Entertainment
3:30 PM Yelestitches Runway Show
3:40 PM Yelestitches Silent Auction Winners Announced
3:45 PM Media Hub Post Show Interviews
4 PM Post Show Networking

Yelestitches “Abike” dress in action! Trendy Adire styles #shorts

