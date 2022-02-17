Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,272 in the last 365 days.

CareTrack Health Adapts to 2022 Medicare Reimbursement Rate Changes

Patient Adherence solution facilitates continuous care coordination between physicians, patients and extended care teams for better patient outcomes

Our team is working with our current and potential customers to provide them with the most updated rates that will, in turn, benefit the practice’s staff, overall revenue and their patients’ health”
— CareTrack Health Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills
CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a patient adherence system that enables physicians to monitor patients in-between appointments, benefits primary care medical practices despite Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule changes. The patient adherence system enhances patient satisfaction, saves Medicare dollars, helps primary care practices increase revenue and efficiency, and, most importantly, improves the lives of the Medicare patients who entrust doctors with their care every day.

The Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule provides substantial payment increases for Medicare Out-of-office Care Management Services effective January 1, 2022. For example, the reimbursement for the CPT Code 99490 increased on average from $42 to $64, representing a 51 percent increase.

This new policy means that a practice enrolling 300 eligible Medicare patients to CareTrack’s system has the potential to gross more than $225,000 in yearly revenue from CPT Code 99490 alone. This revenue stream helps offset the adverse financial effects of disruption and payment reductions that contribute to physician and practice staff burnout.

“Our team is working with our current and potential customers to provide them with the most updated rates that will, in turn, benefit the practice’s staff, overall revenue and, of course, their patients’ health,” said CareTrack Health Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills. “Based on our ROI and gap analysis, most medical practices lack the resources and capabilities required to implement a profitable, high-value patient adherence program, and CareTrack Health is the solution for practices to overcome this issue.”

CareTrack provides the ability for medical practices to identify and provide Medicare patients with a tailored, systematic care plan and adherence system that right-sizes the support outside of the office. The result is dramatically improved clinical outcomes.

For more information about CareTrack Health, please visit www.CareTrack.com.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications

You just read:

CareTrack Health Adapts to 2022 Medicare Reimbursement Rate Changes

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.