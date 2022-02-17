CareTrack Health Adapts to 2022 Medicare Reimbursement Rate Changes
Patient Adherence solution facilitates continuous care coordination between physicians, patients and extended care teams for better patient outcomes
Our team is working with our current and potential customers to provide them with the most updated rates that will, in turn, benefit the practice’s staff, overall revenue and their patients’ health”CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a patient adherence system that enables physicians to monitor patients in-between appointments, benefits primary care medical practices despite Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule changes. The patient adherence system enhances patient satisfaction, saves Medicare dollars, helps primary care practices increase revenue and efficiency, and, most importantly, improves the lives of the Medicare patients who entrust doctors with their care every day.
The Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule provides substantial payment increases for Medicare Out-of-office Care Management Services effective January 1, 2022. For example, the reimbursement for the CPT Code 99490 increased on average from $42 to $64, representing a 51 percent increase.
This new policy means that a practice enrolling 300 eligible Medicare patients to CareTrack’s system has the potential to gross more than $225,000 in yearly revenue from CPT Code 99490 alone. This revenue stream helps offset the adverse financial effects of disruption and payment reductions that contribute to physician and practice staff burnout.
“Our team is working with our current and potential customers to provide them with the most updated rates that will, in turn, benefit the practice’s staff, overall revenue and, of course, their patients’ health,” said CareTrack Health Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills. “Based on our ROI and gap analysis, most medical practices lack the resources and capabilities required to implement a profitable, high-value patient adherence program, and CareTrack Health is the solution for practices to overcome this issue.”
CareTrack provides the ability for medical practices to identify and provide Medicare patients with a tailored, systematic care plan and adherence system that right-sizes the support outside of the office. The result is dramatically improved clinical outcomes.
